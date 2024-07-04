Prince George set to make huge sacrifice to secure future of monarchy

Prince George is set to face strict royal rules and regulations that were imposed on King Charles and his father, Prince William. Prince George, who is second-in-line to the throne, will soon be subject to severe royal bans, which range from obtaining consent for marriage proposals to never signing an autograph. (AFP)

The 11-year-old Prince, who is second-in-line to the throne, will soon be subject to severe royal bans, which range from obtaining consent for marriage proposals to never signing an autograph. He will have to make a significant sacrifice in order to preserve the future of the Royal family.

What Royal traditions will Prince George follow?

Another noteworthy royal tradition that safeguards the royal family's survival limits the number of people who can board an aircraft together. Soon Prince George will be affected by the same rule that affected Prince William.

The Prince of Wales is currently permitted to travel by air with his three young kids, but this scenario could change in the coming years.

King Charles' former pilot, Graham Laurie, talked about the royal rules and regulations and how it impacted Prince William in 1994 when he was just 12-year-old.

Speaking to HELLO Magazine's 'A Right Royal Podcast', he highlighted that Prince George will turn 12 years old next July.

"Interestingly, we flew all four: the Prince, the Princess, Prince William and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old.

“After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty. When William became 12, he would fly normally in a 125 from Northolt and we would fly the 146 out with the other three on.”

Will Prince George fly alone?

In future, Prince George has to fly separately from his dad. The young prince may find it difficult to accept the change, but he is required to follow the rules in order to safeguard the Firm.

It's unclear if George will fly alone or if he will continue to travel with his mother and siblings.

The special prohibition was put in place to safeguard the heirs to the monarchy. Although the rule can be rejected with the monarch's consent, it is not advised, considering the unwanted plane crash tragedy.

Three royals were killed in the air mishaps. These include Princess Cecile, the sister of Prince Philip, late Queen's uncle Prince George and her cousin Prince William of Gloucester.