Prince Harry speaks out after missing Remembrance Sunday, ‘At a time of global uncertainty…’

Prince Harry finally broke his silence after missing Remembrance Sunday on November 10. The Duke of Sussex shared a statement on Monday, November 11, paying tribute to veterans and service members as commemorations for Veterans Day and Remembrance Day are underway. Prince Harry speaks out after missing Remembrance Sunday (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)(REUTERS)

‘At a time of global uncertainty, remember the unity and purpose that defined your service’

"My Fellow Veterans, as we mark both Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, I reaffirm my lifelong admiration and appreciation for the service and sacrifice you and your families have made both in times of conflict and peace,” Harry wrote in a personal message, as reported by GB News.

"You have played a vital role in defending the values of liberty, freedom, and security,” he added. "These values bind us together and have shaped you as leaders and role models."

Harry further said, "At a time of global uncertainty, remember the unity and purpose that defined your service, and do not hesitate to put that into action in your communities. That same spirit should guide all of us in facing today's challenges. Your example and morality demonstrate that true power lies in our ability to unite and confront the obstacles before us. As you continue to serve - making valued contributions to communities, colleagues, households and all those we love - my hope is that our communities will continue to serve your needs too."

Harry concluded, "To all those who have served— past and present—I offer my deepest respect and thanks. Your service has made a lasting, positive impact for our communities, our nations, and our shared future. I am honoured to stand with you."

Senior members of the royal family reunited in London on Remembrance Sunday. Together, they honoured Britain's fallen servicemen and women. Harry, however, missed out the event. King Charles marked the occasion alongside other members of the royal family.