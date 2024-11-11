The US will honour Veterans Day on Monday, November 11. Every year on this day, citizens of the United States commemorate military personnel who served in the Armed Forces. Veterans Day 2024: Schools, banks and outlets closed and open across US (Pixabay - representational image)

Notably, Veterans Day also coincides with Armistice Day and Remembrance Day. These two holidays are recognised in other countries to mark the end of World War I.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday. Federal holidays were first introduced by Congress in 1885 when it was decided that federal employees deserve certain days off from work.

On these 11 holidays, all non-essential federal offices are closed. Banks, post offices and schools may also be closed. However, it is uncertain if all Americans will get a day off on these days. Employees in the private sector may or may not be able to avail the holidays, depending on their employer.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Veterans Day 2024:

Retail: Major retailers such as Target, Walmart, Kroger and other grocery chains will remain open, as will Costco. In fact, veterans will be able to get some perks and freebies at different retailers and restaurants

Financial services: Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Citibank, TD Bank branches will be closed. Federal Reserve banks will be closed too. However, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be trading.

Postal services: UPS will be operating as usual, and FedEx will be open as well. An exception will be modified service for FedEx Express and Ground Economy. USPS, however, will not send or deliver mail on this day.

Government services: Monday will be treated as a holiday by most government institutions.

Schools: Most schools across the country will be closed. One must check their local school district's website for school closures. Since Veterans Day falls on a Monday this year, most teachers and students can enjoy a three-day weekend.