Kate Middleton's sweet tribute to late mother-in-law Princess Diana at Festival of Remembrance

Kate Middleton subtly honoured Princess Diana during the Festival of Remembrance. The Princess of Wales paid tribute to her late mother-in-law during Saturday's event at Royal Albert Hall and then again on Sunday at the Cenotaph War Memorial in London. Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, pays respects as she stands from the balcony during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London, Britain, November 10, 2024. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Kate Middleton's sweet tribute to Princess Diana

For the first event- the Festival of Remembrance, Kate paid a sartorial tribute to her mother-in-law by wearing a pair of Collingwood pearl earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana, who died at age 36 on August 31, 1997. She further paid an ode to the late princess by wearing her iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

Next, on Remembrance Day, which honours the fallen Armed Forces, the mom-of-three wore a black Catherine Walker & Co coat dress with a velvet bow detail. This was another tender sartorial nod to the late princess, as it was her favourite designer. Kate paired the look with Bahrain pearl drop earrings, which once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Why Catherine Walker & Co was special for Princess Diana?

Walker was not just Princess Diana's favourite designer but also a good friend. The late princess wore her creations throughout her royal life. “As with all our clients who are in the public eye and attend high profile events, we worked very closely with Diana to ensure what she wore was appropriate and she — not the clothes — was the star,” Said Cyrus, Walker’s widower told People.

“My wife and I spent a great deal of time researching what she wore for official visits abroad, even visiting countries in advance to make sure we had it right. We tried to ensure that our designs bridged her ambassadorial role for her own country and also paid respect to each destination,” Cyrus added.