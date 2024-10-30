Indian-origin Gursimran Kaur was pushed into oven, claim Walmart workers in chilling new revelation

Walmart workers have offered alternate theories about the death of the 19-year-old employee who was charred in the store's walk-in oven in Canada. Indo-Canadian teen Gursimran Kaur's charred remains were found on October 19 inside the walk-in oven of the Walmart where she worked in Halifax, Nova Scotia. After Gursimran Kaur's tragic death, several TikTok users who have worked at Walmart have shared their insights into the mechanics of the walk-in oven.(TikTok/@chrisbreezie599)

After her tragic death, several TikTok users who have worked at Walmart have shared their insights into the mechanics of the walk-in oven, some claiming that there was no way to get stuck inside unless you were pushed in.

TikTok user Chris Breezie, while demonstrating how the oven at Walmart works, claimed that the machine is turned on from the outside and is not easy to be closed.

Oven door not easy to lock

"I don't even know if I would fit in here. I'm 5 foot 1, medium built. I would have to crouch down to get in," she explained, adding that no employee was required to enter the oven even to clean it.

She also claimed that the heavy oven door was not so easy to lock as for it to close one has to "push [the latch] with all your might and pull the handle to the side and lock it in place.'

She concluded that there was no way someone could lock themselves in the oven. Interestingly, she said she did not rule out the possibility of her being pushed into the oven against her will. "Now, somebody could throw me in there and lock me in there, but that's a whole different scenario," she claimed.

Another Walmart employee echoed a similar thought, explaining that it was impossible to lock yourself inside the oven. In a TikTok video, she even demonstrated getting inside the oven and using an emergency release with a simple push feature to get out of it.

"I'm not trying to theorise or form a conspiracy, it's just hard to wrap my head around it when Walmart's bakery ovens are so safe to use," she said.

Her video went viral triggering responses from other Walmart employees who agreed that the oven door should not close easily.

Mother discovered charred body

While a police investigation is on, it is still unclear how Gursimran was trapped in the oven.

Her mother, who worked at the store with her daughter, was the one to discover her body inside after a frantic search. Workers suspected her body was inside after they noticed a leakage from the oven.

"Imagine the horror that her mother experienced - who herself opened the oven. As you all know, her charred remains were found inside the walk-in oven in the bakery after a few hours," a GoFundMe page for Gursimran read.

"We are heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family. We extend our sincerest condolences to those who were closest to them. We're also supporting our associates during this incredibly difficult time and have provided access to 24/7 virtual care and will provide on-site support, including grief counselling," Walmart said in a statement.