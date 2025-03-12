Aishwarya Rai has the most feminine face ever? Analysis reveals what makes her ‘most beautiful woman in the world’

Aishwarya Rai is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women in the world. She was crowned Miss World in the year 1994 and then made her entry into the film industry. Recently, a facial analysis tool decoded her facial features and attributed her facial femininity to be the prime reason why she stands out as one of the most beautiful faces. (Also read: When Aishwarya Rai walked as reigning Miss World once last time before crowning next winner. Watch) Aishwarya Rai has the most perfect face in her own way.

Aishwarya Rai's facial features

In the latest post by Qoves Studio, a video deconstructed the features of Aishwarya. A voiceover detailed that Aishwarya has a ‘facial aesthetic’ that is well studied in the face aesthetic literature that made her specially attractive. The study pointed out her ‘arched eyebrows’, ‘low hairline’, ‘full lips and exceptionally large eyes.’ Her side profile has an ‘upright, flat forehead,’ which when taken into consideration, adds to create the characteristic known as ‘facial femininity’.

Facial femininity is shown to be a ‘cornerstone’ of women's beauty and Aishwarya's face is among the most ‘highly feminine faces’ as per the analysis, which makes it the primary reason she is considered so beautiful.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the post, one fan commented, “She still is the most beautiful.” A second fan said, “This woman will remain iconic.” A fan added, “This woman is absolutely breathtaking.” A comment read, “She is the most successful miss world , she is face of L’Oréal and queen of the Cannes, her career is one of the greatest, it’s not just her face which makes her beautiful she is skilled actress, dancer, a kind human being who did tremendous amount of work for the society, the way she treats another human being the way she represents her culture the way she understands the essence of a true human being that’s what makes her the prettiest human being.”

Aishwarya made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar. She also starred in her first Bollywood film, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, which was also released in the same year. She went on to establish herself in Bollywood with films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and Jodhaa Akbar. She is the Global ambassador of L'Oreal, and attends the Cannes Film Festival every year.