When Aishwarya Rai walked as reigning Miss World once last time before crowning next winner. Watch

Aishwarya Rai was crowned Miss World in the year 1994, and she returned to the stage a year later to crown her successor Jacqueline Aguilera at the 1995 event. A video of the final walk taken by Aishwarya in her Miss Universe crown has resurfaced on the internet and fans cannot have enough of the grace and beauty that she brought to the stage. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai's mention missing from Amitabh Bachchan's tweet about Kajra Re; fans remind him ‘she was the highlight’) Aishwarya Rai on the Miss World stage in 1995.

Aishwarya dazzles on the Miss World stage

In the video, Aishwarya was seen appearing on stage with a big smile. She wore a golden brown lehenga paired with a matching blouse while carrying the dupatta on her right arm. She smiled and walked across the stage, waving at the audience with her left hand. She wore the Miss World crown, and was seen walking confidently towards the front.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the video from decades ago, a fan commented, “She is looking like a Goddess!” A second fan wrote, “Extremely beautiful!” A comment read, “She is really gem! So beautiful she is looking.” “What a grace!” read another comment.

Aishwarya cliched the Miss World title in 1994 with her perfect response to a question which asked what are the qualities that the title-holder must embody. She said, “The Miss Worlds that we have had up to date have been proof enough that they have had compassion. Compassion for the underprivileged, and not only for the people, who have status and stature. We have had people, who can look beyond the barriers that man has set up – of nationalities and colour. We have to look beyond those and that would make a true Miss World. A true person, a real person.”

Last month, Aishwarya attended the Cannes Film Festival as the Global ambassador of L'Oreal. Her dramatic looks, one in a monochrome gown with gold detailing, and the other in a blue and silver gown, created a stir on social media.