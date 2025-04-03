Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, Gayle King vow to go glam for Blue Origin's first all-female space flight

Lauren Sanchez is all set to go “glam” for her space trip with Katy Perry and Gayle King. On April 14, the trio, along with former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn, will embark on Blue Origin's first all-female space mission. US journalist Lauren Sanchez attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Blue Origin all-female crew ready to go glam for historic space mission

From lashes to lipsticks, the crew is ready to travel into outer space in space. In a new interview with Elle, Sanchez, who is Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos' fiance, said, “Who would not get glam before the flight?!” “We’re going to have lash extensions flying in the capsule!” she added.

When King asked the veteran journalist if the lashes would stay on, the 55-year-old assured her, “Mine are glued on. They’re good.” Perry chimed in, “Space is going to finally be glam.” The Roar hitmaker went on to say, “Let me tell you something. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that,” adding, “We are going to put the 'ass' in astronaut.”

Meanwhile, Bowe explained that she already has a hairstyle and make-up look planned for the space flight. “I skydived in Dubai with similar hair to make sure I would be good—took it for a dry run,” she shared.

Nguyen, who recently teamed up with e.l.f Cosmetics for their series, Show Your(s)e.l.f told the outlet, “This dichotomy of engineer and scientist, and then beauty and fashion. We contain multitudes. Women are multitudes. I’m going to be wearing lipstick.”

Perry further remarked, “What am I going to wear?” Elsewhere in the interview, King added, “I also know it’s very interesting to be terrified and excited at the same time. I haven’t felt like this since childbirth, really. Because I knew childbirth was going to hurt. But it’s also stepping out of your comfort zone.?”