How Selena Gomez's BF Benny Blanco gave Rihanna, Katy Perry, Eminem some of their biggest hits

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 26, 2025 11:48 AM IST

Selena Gomez's fiancé, Benny Blanco, is the creative force behind some of the most iconic chart-topping hits for artists like Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Eminem. 

Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, released their debut collaborative album, “I Said I Love You First”, last week. It marked Gomez’s first full-length project in five years. Spanning 14 tracks, the album made an explosive entrance, amassing 5.05 million streams on Global Spotify on its March 21 launch.

Record producer Benny Blanco is engaged to Selena Gomez. (AP)
Record producer Benny Blanco is engaged to Selena Gomez. (AP)

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Selena Gomez celebrated the release, “Benny and I made so many amazing memories throughout the process of creating our new album. I wanted to let you guys in on some of those stories and the making of these songs. I Said I Love You First – Explained: Narrated by Selena Gomez is available for digital download on my official store now!"

The pair’s story began in 2015 when Blanco co-produced Gomez’s hit “Same Old Love.” Their professional connection evolved into a lasting friendship, which turned romantic in 2023. After going public with their relationship in 2024, Gomez revealed their engagement in December last year. She posted a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram with the caption, "forever begins now."

Many may not know that Benny Blanco is the mastermind who gifted Rihanna, Katy Perry, Kesha, and Eminem some of their most unforgettable chart-topping hits.

A look at some of the standout songs he has co-written -

Rihanna: "Diamonds"

Katy Perry: "Teenage Dream," "California Gurls"

Maroon 5: "Moves Like Jagger," "Payphone"

Britney Spears: "Circus"

Taio Cruz: "Dynamite"

Ke$ha: "TiK ToK," "Die Young"

Gym Class Heroes: "Stereo Hearts"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: "Señorita"

Justin Bieber: "Lonely"

Selena Gomez: "Single Soon"

SZA: "Nobody Gets Me"

Eminem & Jelly Roll: "Somebody Save Me"

Gracie Abrams: "Unlearn"

Marshmello & Vance Joy: "You"

Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin: "I Can't Get Enough"

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
