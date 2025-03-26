Ben Affleck opens up on reasons behind his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, calls the episode 'sort of embarrassing'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce dominated headlines across tabloids worldwide for months last year. The two Hollywood stars parted ways just two years after tying the knot, and since then, they have been tight-lipped about their separation. But in a new interview with GQ, Ben Affleck opened up about this part of his life. (Also read: Ben Affleck reflects on his relationship with Jennifer Garner amid dating rumours) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck filed divorce papers at a Los Angeles court in August 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

Ben Affleck on his divorce with Jennifer Lopez

Talking about the reasons why his marriage ended, the actor-director said, "There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue. The truth is, when you talk to somebody, “Hey, what happened?” Well, there is no: “This is what happened.” It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do. And as you get older, this is true for me, I assume it’s true for most people, there is no “So-and-so did this” or “This was the big event.” It’s really, it sounds more like a couple’s therapy session, which—you would tune out of someone else’s couple’s therapy after a while. For one thing, you start going, “Okay, clearly this person has got these issues. Clearly, they have these issues.” And the reason I don’t want to share that is just sort of embarrassing. It feels vulnerable."

Ben Affleck added that he does not want the world to think that he thinks ill of Jennifer just because they are not together anymore. "I have nothing but respect. I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something. But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting," he added.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had dated in the early 2000s and even got engaged before calling it quits. However, Cupid struck a second time as they rekindled their romance in 2021. They eventually tied the knot in 2022, only to separate and file for divorce in August 2024.