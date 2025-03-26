Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ben Affleck opens up on reasons behind his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, calls the episode 'sort of embarrassing'

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Mar 26, 2025 09:35 AM IST

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez parted ways in August last year just two years after they tied the knot. The couple had also dated in the early 2000s.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce dominated headlines across tabloids worldwide for months last year. The two Hollywood stars parted ways just two years after tying the knot, and since then, they have been tight-lipped about their separation. But in a new interview with GQ, Ben Affleck opened up about this part of his life. (Also read: Ben Affleck reflects on his relationship with Jennifer Garner amid dating rumours)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck filed divorce papers at a Los Angeles court in August 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck filed divorce papers at a Los Angeles court in August 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

Ben Affleck on his divorce with Jennifer Lopez

Talking about the reasons why his marriage ended, the actor-director said, "There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue. The truth is, when you talk to somebody, “Hey, what happened?” Well, there is no: “This is what happened.” It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do. And as you get older, this is true for me, I assume it’s true for most people, there is no “So-and-so did this” or “This was the big event.” It’s really, it sounds more like a couple’s therapy session, which—you would tune out of someone else’s couple’s therapy after a while. For one thing, you start going, “Okay, clearly this person has got these issues. Clearly, they have these issues.” And the reason I don’t want to share that is just sort of embarrassing. It feels vulnerable."

Ben Affleck added that he does not want the world to think that he thinks ill of Jennifer just because they are not together anymore. "I have nothing but respect. I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something. But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting," he added.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had dated in the early 2000s and even got engaged before calling it quits. However, Cupid struck a second time as they rekindled their romance in 2021. They eventually tied the knot in 2022, only to separate and file for divorce in August 2024.

Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On