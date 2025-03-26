Ben Affleck reflects on his relationship with Jennifer Garner amid dating rumours: 'I'm really lucky…'

Ben Affleck is reflecting on his personal life and the strong bond he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. In his GQ April 2025 cover story, published on March 25, the actor opened up about fame, fatherhood, and the challenges of living in the public eye. Ben Affleck opens up about his strong co-parenting relationship with Jennifer Garner.(ASON MERRITT/GETTY)

Affleck opens up about his relationship with Garner

While discussing the scrutiny surrounding his life, he spoke about co-parenting their three children—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel—and praised the relationship he and Garner have maintained over the years.

Affleck revealed, “I’ve ended up focusing on is: look, I know what’s going on in my life. And also, really more importantly, my kids know. We used to have a thing, my ex-wife and I, when they would see something on a supermarket stand, we would say, well, 'You know this isn’t always true because if it were, you would have 15 brothers or sisters or whatever the number of stories is where they said that your mom was pregnant,” as reported by The Mirror US.

He continued, “And I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great and we work together well. It’s more of a headache than anything else and there certainly are worse things. I have yet to figure out why I’m an object of –"

Affleck and Garner spark dating rumours after fun outing

Affleck and Garner’s close bond is not a secret to anyone and was even more evident during a recent family outing for their son Samuel’s 13th birthday. On March 2, the former couple was spotted at a paintball venue in Los Angeles, fully geared up with protective masks, vests, and paintball guns.

At one point, the Batman actor was seen placing his arm around his ex-wife’s waist as she prepared to take a shot, sparking conversation about their friendly dynamic. The two were married in 2005, separated in 2015 and finalised their divorce in 2018.

Affleck later wed Jennifer Lopez in 2022, but their marriage ended after three years when she filed for divorce in August 2024.