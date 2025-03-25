Ben Affleck finally breaks silence on Jennifer Lopez divorce, says he had a different ‘temperament’

Ben Affleck broke his silence on divorce from Jennifer Lopez in a cover story for GQ's April issue. The 52-year-old reflected on his marriage to the On the Floor hitmaker, revealing that the former couple had opposing “temperaments.” FILE PHOTO: The 78th Venice Film Festival - Premiere screening of the film "The Last Duel" - Out of competition - Venice, Italy, September 10, 2021. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo(REUTERS)

Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Lopez divorce

In 2024, Affleck and Lopez filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” ending their two-year marriage. Their split came just months after rumours about their soured relationship emerged on the internet.

The Accountant star confessed in Tuesday's interview that he is a more “private” and “reserved” person than Lopez. Nonetheless, Affleck urged that the 55-year-old's Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary about their relationship was not “the cause of some major fracture.”

“Part of it was, ‘Okay, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting,’” Affleck recalled, admitting that at the time he “thought it was an interesting examination.”

Affleck went on to say, “There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them.” “My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things,” he added.

“And so I thought, Oh, this is interesting because how do you reconcile that?” the Hypnotic star continued. “Because exactly what you said is true. I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that,” he explained.

Reflecting on “the thing that I said in that documentary… You don’t marry a ship captain and then say, ‘Well, I don’t like going out in the water,’” Affleck said, “You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship,” before noting, “It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, ‘Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.’”

Despite their differences, Affleck has “nothing but respect” for his ex-wife. The Deep Water star added that Lopez is “somebody I have a lot of respect for,” emphasising that he does not want to “suggest” that “the line between public and private life” led to “negativity or judgment or anything regarding that.”