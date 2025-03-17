Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama to be explored in 90-minute He Said, She Said documentary

A new documentary made by ITN Productions is about to sum up the legal drama surrounding It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. A Variety report states that the 90-minute documentary has been titled He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni. Know all about it. (Also Read: Blake Lively thanks fans for support at SXSW amid Justin Baldoni legal drama) Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni worked together in the 2024 film It Ends With Us.(AP)

He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni

He Said, She Said has been described as a ‘swiftly made documentary’ that will premiere on Channel 5 on Monday night in the UK. Investigation Discovery has acquired a shorter 60-minute version in the US, which will stream on Max and Disovery+ on March 31. ITN Productions recently also made Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy – a documentary film exploring the life and death of the Friends star.

The Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal drama

The documentary will reportedly examine the legal complaint brought against Justin by Blake, alleging that he engaged in sexual misconduct on the sets of their 2024 film It Ends With Us. Her complaint also alleged that he hired a PR firm to engage in a smear campaign against her online to keep her quiet.

Justin denied these allegations and responded with a $400 million countersuit accusing Blake of defamation. The trial for the case is set for March 2026. The documentary will examine the evidence on both sides and the social media response to the legal saga, with both sides having their share of supporters.

Last week, Justin's attorney accused Blake's publicist, Leslie Sloane, of using them as a ‘scapegoat’ in the legal showdown. His team also claimed, “On information and belief, the Sloane Parties worked for months to drop breadcrumbs and hints of sinister allegations to the public while secretly feeding defamatory falsehoods to any reporter who would listen.…”