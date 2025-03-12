Blake Lively thanks fans for support at SXSW amid Justin Baldoni legal drama

Blake Lively expressed gratitude to her loving fans during the SXSW premiere of her latest film, Another Simple Favor. Amid the ongoing legal drama with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, the 37-year-old took to social media on Tuesday to share photos of herself and her co-stars Anna Kendrick and Michele Morrone from the event. US actress Blake Lively arrives at the world premiere of "Another Simple Favor" during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 7, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)(AFP)

Blake Lively thanks fans for support at SXSW amid Justin Baldoni drama

“Watching @asimplefavor opening night @sxsw felt like a rock concert,” Lively captioned her Instagram post. The All I See Is You star went on to say, “Thank you to the very best audience. Texas turns it out. Making this movie was already the gift, every element of it.”

ALSO READ: Tributes pour in for Cocoa Tea after veteran reggae singer dies at 65: ‘Rest in power’

“To share it with you all and feel the love returned to us was the best feeling. Thank you for having us Austin,” she added.

Despite her legal woes, Lively appeared to be unbothered while walking the red carpet at Austin's Paramount Theatre on Friday night, eyewitnesses told Page Six.

For the event, the Age of Adaline actress wore a bodycon pink latex dress by Renée Masoomian. She styled her long blonde hair in a chic half updo.

ALSO READ: Billy Joel postpones 2025 US, Europe tour after surgery for ‘medical condition’. Check out new dates

However, there appeared to be some tension between Lively and Kendrick during the premiere.

When an Entertainment Tonight reporter asked the latter, “Anna, what does it mean to be working with Blake again?” she said, “Oh, you know…” before walking away.

Meanwhile, Lively had a more positive response when asked the same question. In a video shared by the outlet, she shared that she was “so happy” to work with Kendrick again, calling her “the best.”