Billy Joel postpones 2025 US, Europe tour after surgery for ‘medical condition’. Check out new dates

Billy Joel has postponed his upcoming 2025 tour in the wake of an undisclosed “medical condition” that required him to undergo surgery. In a statement shared on social media Tuesday, the 75-year-old singer's team announced that the US and European legs of the Billy Joel in Concert tour have been pushed back to four months. Billy Joel has postponed his upcoming tour due to a 'medical condition' (Getty)

Billy Joel postpones show after ‘medical condition’

According to the statement shared on Instagram, Joel's “upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition.” “The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors,” it adds.

The Uptown Girl hitmaker is “expected to make a full recovery.” The tour is set to resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 5, 2025. In his own statement, Joel expressed regret over being forced to reschedule his show. However, he explained to his fans that he must put his health first.

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding,” Joel wrote. According to the statement, the new dates are: