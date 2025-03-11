Tributes pour in for Cocoa Tea after veteran reggae singer dies at 65: ‘Rest in power’

Reggae legend Cocoa Tea has died aged 65 after being diagnosed with cancer in 2019. Born Colvin Scott, the Jamaican singer-songwriter passed away early Tuesday morning at a hospital in Florida. In the days leading up to his tragic death, the Rikers Island hitmaker had been suffering from pneumonia, his wife, Malvia Scott, revealed to Jamaica Gleane. Jamaican reggae singer Cocoa Tea dies at 65(Instagram)

Cocoa Tea dies at 65 after pneumonia and cancer battle

“I got a call early this morning to say that he [Colvin] had been transferred from the facility to the hospital … which is like five minutes away … because he was vomiting,” Malvia told the outlet. She revealed that Cocoa was “initially diagnosed with lymphoma in 2019” but had been “struggling with pneumonia” for the last six months.

Cocoa's wife further shared that the Young Lover singer showed bravery in the face of adversity. “He was positive throughout it all. About three weeks ago, when he was admitted in the hospital,l he asked if I was worried, and I said, ‘I am always worried,’” she recalled.

“He told me not to worry because everything was going to be all right. He was always very hopeful,” Malvia said of her husband. Best known for hit tracks like Rikers Island, Young Lover, Hurry Up & Come, and Waiting In Vain, Cocoa was one of the most popular Jamaican singers from the '80s onward.

Shortly after the news of Cocoa's death broke, fans flocked to social media to pay tribute to the reggae icon. “Rest in power, Cocoa Tea. Your voice and music will always be remembered,” The Wailers wrote on X.

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness also shared a statement on his official X account mourning Cocoa's loss. “I extend condolences to the family, friends, and supporters of Calvin George Scott, affectionately known as Cocoa Tea,” he wrote.

Holness called Cocoa “a beacon of kindness and generosity” who always uplifted “the less fortunate” and embodied “the warmth of our nation.” “As we mourn his passing, let us celebrate the rich legacy he leaves behind, a legacy of melody, compassion, and cultural pride. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the Jamaican leader added.