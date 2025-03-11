Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HPV in men: Doctor explains types of cancers and health risks it can cause

ByTapatrisha Das
Mar 11, 2025 08:10 PM IST

From penile cancer to oropharyngeal cancer, know the health risks of HPV for men’s health. The expert emphasised on the need for proper vaccination.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is the main cause of most types of cervical cancer. However, for a long time, cervical cancer is linked to women. But it can equally affect men. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Monika Jani, gynecologist and obstetrician, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara explained the health hazards of HPV in men’s health, “It poses serious health risks for men. While many HPV infections clear on their own, certain high-risk strains can lead to various cancers and other complications in men.” Also read | 80% of women ignore these early signs of cervical cancer: 4 things you need to know

HPV is the leading cause of penile cancer in men.(Shutterstock)
HPV is the leading cause of penile cancer in men.(Shutterstock)

Types of cancers that HPV can cause in men:

Penile cancer: HPV is the leading cause of penile cancer, which develops in the tissues of the penis. Though rare, it can be aggressive if not detected early.

Anal cancer: Men, particularly those with weakened immune systems or who engage in same-gender sexual activity, are at a higher risk of developing anal cancer due to HPV infection.

Oropharyngeal cancer: HPV is a major cause of cancers in the throat, tonsils, and tongue (oropharyngeal cancers). These cancers are becoming increasingly common in men due to oral HPV transmission.

HPV can cause other health risks:

Genital warts: Caused by low-risk HPV strains (types 6 and 11), genital warts are non-cancerous but can be physically uncomfortable and emotionally distressing. Also read | HPV vaccine provides real benefits for men and boys; reduces their risk of head and neck cancers: Study

HPV transmission: Even if a man does not develop symptoms, he can still carry and transmit HPV to sexual partners, increasing their risk of HPV-related diseases.

Prevention tips:

HPV vaccination is effective in protecting us from the most dangerous strains of the virus.(Shutterstock)
HPV vaccination is effective in protecting us from the most dangerous strains of the virus.(Shutterstock)

Dr Monika Jani emphasised on the need for vaccination to stay safe. “The HPV vaccine is highly effective in protecting against the most dangerous strains of the virus. It prevents infections from HPV types 16 and 18, which cause most HPV-related cancers, as well as types 6 and 11, which cause genital warts. The CDC recommends vaccination for both boys and girls at ages 11 or 12, with catch-up vaccination available for older teens and adults who have not yet been vaccinated,” the gynecologist said. Also read | Cervical cancer prevention in men: Why HPV vaccination for males is critical

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On