HPV in men: Doctor explains types of cancers and health risks it can cause

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is the main cause of most types of cervical cancer. However, for a long time, cervical cancer is linked to women. But it can equally affect men. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Monika Jani, gynecologist and obstetrician, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara explained the health hazards of HPV in men's health, "It poses serious health risks for men. While many HPV infections clear on their own, certain high-risk strains can lead to various cancers and other complications in men." HPV is the leading cause of penile cancer in men.(Shutterstock)

Types of cancers that HPV can cause in men:

Penile cancer: HPV is the leading cause of penile cancer, which develops in the tissues of the penis. Though rare, it can be aggressive if not detected early.

Anal cancer: Men, particularly those with weakened immune systems or who engage in same-gender sexual activity, are at a higher risk of developing anal cancer due to HPV infection.

Oropharyngeal cancer: HPV is a major cause of cancers in the throat, tonsils, and tongue (oropharyngeal cancers). These cancers are becoming increasingly common in men due to oral HPV transmission.

HPV can cause other health risks:

Genital warts: Caused by low-risk HPV strains (types 6 and 11), genital warts are non-cancerous but can be physically uncomfortable and emotionally distressing.

HPV transmission: Even if a man does not develop symptoms, he can still carry and transmit HPV to sexual partners, increasing their risk of HPV-related diseases.

Prevention tips:

HPV vaccination is effective in protecting us from the most dangerous strains of the virus.(Shutterstock)

Dr Monika Jani emphasised on the need for vaccination to stay safe. "The HPV vaccine is highly effective in protecting against the most dangerous strains of the virus. It prevents infections from HPV types 16 and 18, which cause most HPV-related cancers, as well as types 6 and 11, which cause genital warts. The CDC recommends vaccination for both boys and girls at ages 11 or 12, with catch-up vaccination available for older teens and adults who have not yet been vaccinated," the gynecologist said.

