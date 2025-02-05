Cervical cancer prevention in men: Why HPV vaccination for males is critical

Cervical cancer refers to the abnormal cell growth in the cervix, caused due to prolonged Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Cervical cancer is often associated only with women; however, HPV infection can cause severe health issues in men as well. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepika Aggarwal, director - obstetrics and gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “Human Papillomavirus (HPV) has been most strongly linked to cervical cancer in women, but the virus is responsible for several cancers in men also, such as anal, penile, and oropharyngeal cancers. HPV is sexually transmissible, but the focus has been largely on protecting the female population; however, attention needs to be given to the impact on males also.” Also read | World Cancer Day 2025: Can lifestyle trigger cervical cancer? Know causes, prevention tips "HPV Vaccination in boys is a significant step in cancer prevention in male," said Dr Deepika Aggarwal.(Unsplash)

Vaccination for men against HPV:

Dr Deepika Aggarwal emphasised on the importance of vaccination against HPV for men to protect against anal, penile, and oropharyngeal cancers. “Vaccination of boys against HPV is one of the strongest preventive measures against these cancers. Studies have shown that vaccination against HPV can prevent the strains of the virus responsible for causing these cancers in men,” she added. The gynaecologist further noted down the reasons for vaccination:

Prevention of several cancers: Vaccination protects boys from penile and anal cancers, as well as oropharyngeal cancers caused by HPV.

Protection in females: Vaccinating boys also protects women, as the vaccine reduces overall transmission of HPV in the population. Also read | Cervical cancer could be hiding in plain sight. Here’s what women must watch for

Optimal timing: The vaccine is most effective when administered before sexual activity. The recommended age for vaccination is between 9 and 14 years.

Vaccination protects boys from penile and anal cancers.(Unsplash)

“HPV Vaccination in boys is a significant step in cancer prevention in males. However, it also strategically helps to check the spread of the virus to both genders. Now that the vaccines are available in India, it is the need of the hour to consider vaccination for boys as part of broader cancer-preventive measures,” Dr Deepika Aggarwal highlighted. Also read | Cervical cancer and fertility: Life-changing options every woman needs to know

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.