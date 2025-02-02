Cervical cancer could be hiding in plain sight. Here’s what women must watch for

Cervical cancer often develops silently, making it essential for women to recognise its early warning signs and seek timely medical attention. Cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers in our country and although the incidence rate of cervical cancer is on the decline, that should not mean we should stop being aware of it. The overlooked signs of cervical cancer every woman must know.(Image by Unsplash)

Cervical cancer symptoms most women ignore

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shishir N Shetty, Senior Consultant-Surgical Oncology at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital in Vashi, explained, “One of the most important signs of cervical cancer is bleeding in between periods, even when menstruation is long over, and bleeding after sex. If you notice these symptoms, make sure to consult a doctor. If someone has casual sexual partners, it is important to get a pap smear done, as it is one of the most common causes of cervical cancer.”

As per the data from global cancer observatory (Globocan 2022), cervical cancer is the ninth most common cause of cancer death worldwide.

He asserted, “We advise vaccination for girls below the age of 16 because cervical cancer can be caused by the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), which is sexually transmitted, and vaccination can prevent transmission. Apart from bleeding, there are typically no other symptoms. However, bleeding is a primary concern, especially in premenopausal women, or the younger population, rather than in the elderly. As age increases, the risk of cervical cancer decreases but does not go away. Thus, any unexpected spotting or bleeding should always be checked by a healthcare professional.”

Ignoring these symptoms could delay life-saving cervical cancer treatment

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Ajay Shah, Managing Director at Neuberg Ajay Shah Laboratory, cautioned, “Abnormal vaginal bleeding, such as bleeding between periods, after intercourse, or post-menopause, is one of the most common early symptoms. Other signs include unusual vaginal discharge that may be watery, bloody, or foul- smelling and pelvic pain or discomfort. Pain during intercourse and persistent lower back, pelvic, or leg pain could also signal advanced cervical issues.”

Foul smell and abnormal discharge: Do not ignore these alarming signs as these symptoms may be of cervical cancer.(Shutterstock)

He concluded, “As cervical cancer progresses, symptoms like difficulty urinating, bowel irregularities, or swelling in the legs may appear. While these signs can be attributed to other conditions, ignoring them can delay critical diagnosis and treatment. Regular Pap smears and HPV tests are essential for early detection, especially for women at higher risk due to HPV infection or a history of smoking. Recognizing these symptoms early ensures prompt medical care and significantly improves treatment outcomes.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.