Cervical cancer and fertility: Life-changing options every woman needs to know

Cervical cancer, one of the most common cancers impacting women worldwide, presents particular difficulties for individuals seeking to preserve their fertility. It primarily affects the cervix, the lower region of the uterus that enters into the vagina, and is frequently associated with ongoing infection with high-risk strains of human papillomavirus (HPV). Can you still have kids after cervical cancer? Experts say YES. Here’s how.(Image by cottonbro on Pexels)

Advances in cancer treatment have considerably increased survival rates but for women of reproductive age, the impact on fertility is a major worry. Fertility preservation provides hope to women diagnosed with cervical cancer who want to start a family.

Cervical cancer: An overview

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nisha Pansare, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Pune, shared, “Cervical cancer is often classed into two stages: early and advanced. Early-stage cervical cancer is usually asymptomatic, but symptoms such as abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, or unusual discharge may develop as the illness develops. Regular screening with Pap smears and HPV testing is essential for early detection.”

Pain during sex: This can be a sign of cervical cancer, especially if it's new or unusual. Fact: Pain during sex can be caused by various factors, including cervical cancer, but it can also be due to other conditions like infections or vaginal dryness. (AFP)

She revealed, “Cervical cancer can be treated with surgery, radiation therapy, or chemotherapy. While these medications are quite efficient at combating the condition, they can have a negative impact on fertility. Hysterectomy (uterine removal) and high-dose radiation therapy are two procedures that frequently rule out the chance of natural pregnancy.”

Fertility preservation options:

Talking about fertility preservation options for cancer patients, Dr Nisha Pansare said, “Cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation and surgery can have a severe influence on reproductive health, therefore fertility preservation is an important issue for patients who want to have children in the future. Medical advances now provide a variety of fertility preservation solutions that are tailored to individual circumstances.”

For women, the most popular procedure is egg or embryo freezing (cryopreservation). Dr Nisha Pansare explained, “Eggs are collected and frozen prior to cancer treatment, and embryos can be generated if the patient has a partner or uses donor sperm. These can be used subsequently with assisted reproductive technologies such as in vitro fertilization (IVF). Another method is to extract ovarian tissue, freeze it, and then reimplant it following treatment. For patients who need pelvic radiation, ovarian transposition (oophoropexy) involves surgically relocating the ovaries out of the radiation field to preserve ovarian function.”

Fibroids to cervical cancer, watch out for these common gynaecological issues in mothers-to-be (Photo by Juli Kosolapova on Unsplash)

She elaborated, “These preservation methods are essential for cancer patients who want to focus on their treatment without having to give up their hopes of becoming parents. Early consultation with a fertility specialist is critical for identifying and implementing the optimal alternatives based on the patient's age, cancer type, and treatment plan.”

Emotional and psychological support

A cervical cancer diagnosis can be daunting, particularly for young women concerned about their fertility. Dr Nisha Pansare opined, “Counseling and support groups can assist patients manage the emotional intricacies of their journey. Early discussions about fertility preservation should include oncologists, reproductive specialists, and mental health professionals.”

She concluded, “Fertility preservation provides hope and opportunities for women diagnosed with cervical cancer. Advances in medical therapies and customised care ensure that surviving cancer does not imply abandoning the ambition of parenting. Women can overcome obstacles and enjoy a fulfilling future if they consider all available possibilities and seek prompt intervention.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.