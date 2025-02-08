80% of women ignore these early signs of cervical cancer: 4 things you need to know

Cervical cancer is one of the leading cancers that affects millions of women in India and worldwide; however, one needs to understand that cervical cancer can be prevented or treated if it is caught at an early stage. This particular cancer develops in the cells of the cervix - the lower part of the uterus that is connected to the vagina. Cervical cancer in women - 4 things every woman must know.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shubham Shamrao Bagde of Onco-Life Care Cancer Centre in Chiplun shared, “One of the common causes of cervical cancer in women is being infected with a high-risk strain of Human Papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is a type of virus that spreads through sexual contact.”

He revealed, “Unfortunately, many women are unable to detect cervical cancer at its early stage because it does not show any noticeable symptoms. This is why it becomes crucial for women to be aware of this cancer to significantly reduce their risk.”

As per the data from global cancer observatory (Globocan 2022), cervical cancer is the ninth most common cause of cancer death worldwide.

Dr Shubham Shamrao Bagde highlighted 4 things every woman must know about cervical cancer -

1. HPV is the leading cause of cervical cancer:

According to the studies, most cervical cancer cases are caused by the HPV virus. It is a common infection that is transmitted during sexual contact. However, one also needs to know that not all HPV infections lead to cancer in women. But if the HPV infection is persistent with certain types, then it can increase your risk of cervical cancer. To prevent this, getting vaccinated with the HPV vaccine can be helpful.

2. Regular screening saves lives:

Most women tend to overlook regular check-ups or cervical cancer screenings, which can help save lives and detect cancer early on. Going for regular screenings such as a Pap smear test or the HPV test can be helpful in detecting any abnormalities or unusual activities in the cells of the cervix. Cervical cancer screenings are usually recommended for women after the age of 21.

India accounts for the highest number of cervical cancer cases. Watch out for these warning signs (Photo by Twitter/RISCC_H2020)

3. Early symptoms shouldn’t be ignored:

While it is true that symptoms of cervical cancer are usually silent at the initial period, one shouldn’t overlook any abnormalities or unusual signs. If you are experiencing symptoms like unusual bleeding, especially after intercourse, extreme pelvic pain, or usual discharge, then it could be an indication of cervical cancer. Do not hesitate and immediately consult a doctor.

4. Lifestyle choices can lower your risk:

Your daily lifestyle choices and habits play a vital role in reducing the risk of cervical cancer. If you are someone who smokes, then you should quit smoking as it tends to weaken your immune system, which makes it challenging for your body to fight off HPV infections. Always practice safe sex by using condoms, and also limit being intimate with multiple partners.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.