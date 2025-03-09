Blake Lively raves about reuniting with Anna Kendrick amid feud rumours at premiere: ‘Oh, it’s the best'

Blake Lively expressed her excitement about working with Anna Kendrick once again as she attended the premiere of Another Simple Favor on Friday. The 37-year-old Gossip Girl actress, who has been rumoured to have a "secret feud" with the 39-year-old Pitch Perfect star, gushed about their collaboration at the event, where they joined forces to promote their upcoming Amazon Prime Video sequel. Blake Lively expressed joy in reuniting with Anna Kendrick, despite rumours of a feud between them.((Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP))

Lively gushes over working with Anna Kendrick amid feud rumours

According to a video shared by Entertainment Tonight on X, Lively was seen engaging with fans and signing autographs when she was asked about working with Kendrick. A fan asked the Gossip Girl alum, “Blake, what does it mean to be back with Anna?” as she walked by her. Before being guided to move forward for more photos, the actor responded, “Oh, it's the best! I'm so happy,” as reported by Daily Mail.

Her statement comes right after Kendrick seemingly shaded Lively’s ongoing legal feud with Justin Baldoni as she sidestepped a question during the SXSW Film Festival in Austin on Friday. She was asked how the movie was being affected by ‘everything going on in the world” to which she gave a very vague response on the red carpet with Variety. Kendrick replied, “Why, what happened? I did ayahuasca and the last year of my life is just gone.” She then continued, “But I've heard the movie is amazing,” before she moved ahead.

Lively and Kendrick were spotted at the premiere however, the two did not click together. The only time they were spotted in one frame was when director Paul Feig stood between the two actors.

Feig doubles down support for Lively

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Feig said, “But I've heard the movie is amazing.” He also reflected on reuniting with Kendrick and Lively after A Simple Favor (2018), calling it "too much fun,” as reported by People. Paul added, “I mean, I had such a great experience on the first one. It always kind of stuck with me. God, I love working with the two of them, as well as the rest of the cast.”

In another video which did not go viral on X, a fan asked Kendrick about working with Lively again on the sequel. During interaction with fans, one asked, “What does it mean to be working with Blake again?” She responded, “Oh, you know…” and began taking selfies with other fans present at the premiere event.