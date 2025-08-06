Kris Jenner trolled after Photoshop fail leaves her with 6 toes, ‘What in the Benjamin button’

The Kardashian-Jenner photoshop fail saga continues - and in its latest episode, Kris Jenner seems to have grown a sixth toe. The 69-year-old momager recently posted pictures of herself, looking chic in a neat Oscar de la Renta ensemble, from her mother MJ's 91st birthday lunch at The Ivy in Beverly Hills. Pretty much the usual stuff - however, one small detail discovered by eagle-eyed fans has struck a chord, leading to a volley of hilarious comments. Kris Jenner finds herself amidst yet another Photoshop fail controversy.(instagram/@krisjenner)

The images feature Mommy Jenner in an Oscar de la Renta gown paired with a matching cardigan, a gold purse, and simple black slippers. Concentrate on the last detail hard enough and you will discover something peculiar - she seems to be having six toes on her left foot. A hilarious photoshop fail, right? Commentators surely think so!

Internet reacts

Followers sounded off in the comments section with one saying, “Does she have 6 toes are am I trippin?”, while another quipped, “6 Toes... WOW”.

Besides the superpower of sprouting extra appendages, Kris Jenner also seems to be drinking from the fountain of eternal youth, but fans are not buying it. Some users were impressed by her youthful appearance in the photographs - “She's getting more younger as years goes by” - but most were preoccupied with calling her out for trying to use technology (and failing), to dramatically enhance her looks, or possibly to resemble her daughters.

“I don’t know who that lady is, but that’s not Kris”

“Clonelivesmatter”

“What in the Benjamin button.”

The long trail of edits and errors

Of course, this isn’t Kris Jenner’s first brush with internet sleuths - and it’s certainly not the family’s first. The Kardashian-Jenners have been put on blast more times than we can count for questionable Photoshop choices, toe-count controversies, and other optical illusions that don’t quite land.

In fact, back in 2019, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were accused of the same six-toe phenomenon in a fragrance ad. In the KKW Fragrance campaign, both sisters posed in pastel bodysuits and see-through heels, with fans pointing out an extra toe peeking out from Kim’s foot. A rep for Kim later told that it was just a weird camera angle - not a sixth toe. Hmm, where have we heard that before?

The hits didn’t stop there.

In 2021, Kim famously admitted to swapping out niece Stormi Webster’s face with True Thompson’s in a Disneyland photo. Why? Because Kylie wasn’t feeling like posting it, and Kim’s Instagram feed aesthetic could not be messed with.

“The original [Disneyland] pics were Stormi!” Kim confessed on Instagram Stories.

“But I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said 😭 she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment… But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly.”

From accidental toe cloning to digital face swaps, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has built an entire sub-genre of internet culture around questionable editing choices. And now, with Kris seemingly joining the club with her six-toed moment, it looks like the Photoshop fails are truly a family affair.