‘This is so ugly’: Kylie Jenner’s first campaign with Miu Miu sparks ire online

Kylie Jenner is one of the many faces of luxury label Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2025 campaign, but not everyone is buying the vision. The Kardashians reality star and beauty mogul, recently appeared in a series of deliberately offbeat portraits for the luxury brand. Styled in oversized knits, dress shoes, slouchy socks and a fur stole, the brief leaned into the brand’s moody aesthetic. There’s no mistaking the direction: it’s retro, deliberately awkward. But while the creative direction may feel distinctly Miu Miu, many fans feel it simply isn’t Kylie. Critics say the campaign clashes with her personal style, and social media reactions have been brutal. Kylie Jenner’s first campaign with Miu Miu

“Everyone saying she looks like her old self and I STILL don’t see it. This photoshoot is meh,” one user posted on X. Another had a more specific observation, “Love it but today I learned that Kylie can’t wear dress shoes.” One more comment said, “I’m so sorry but I really don’t like this photo shoot and don’t think the outfits and pics flatter Kylie. Those shoes look weird and she is doing the dead eyes poses again :(”

One more user claimed, “This is so ugly, I don't get why people are liking it.” Another said, “She looks terrible I’m sorry.” Lastly, “I will never understand Miu Miu's creative direction.... I mean this was Kendall's in 2023. I feel like the photographer hates the Jenners omg.”

About the campaign

This marks Kylie's first-ever campaign for the Italian fashion house. Titled Femininities, the shoot focuses on individuality and subverting traditional ideas of beauty — in sync with founder Miuccia Prada’s vision for the brand. It also stars actor and singer Lou Doillon, Japanese model Rila Fukushima, rapper Cortisa Star, musician Towa Bird, artist Yura Romaniuk, and actor Myha’la. According to Miuccia's vision, each member brings a unique twist to what femininity can look and feel like in 2025.