Inside Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's ‘visibly tense’ exchange at Beyoncé show

Trouble in paradise for Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble? The longtime couple has now sparked fresh breakup buzz after being spotted at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter concert in Las Vegas on July 26. As per Page Six, the two shared a visibly tense moment in the VIP section, with Kris looking “frustrated” while Corey appeared withdrawn. In the now-viral photos from the show, the “momager” was seen walking away from the talent manager after a tense exchange. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been dating since 2014(Getty Images via AFP)

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's concert clash

An eyewitness at the Vegas show described the argument between Kris and Corey as “visibly tense.” The report also hinted that Khloé Kardashian stepped in amid the chaos, trying to calm him down with reassuring gestures. Even though the moment appeared tense, the 69-year-old did not let it ruin her night.

She later shared glowing highlights on Instagram, writing, “WOW! Such an incredible night in Vegas at the final night of @beyonce's spectacular Cowboy Carter tour!! And such magic to see Destiny's Child @destinyschild and of course the iconic @jayz!!”

Check out Kris Jenner's post below:

This latest spat follows a similar incident almost a month ago, when Kris and Corey were seen in a heated exchange while departing Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding in Venice, allegedly sparked by the socialite's insistence on riding solo in a water taxi, according to a lip reader, per Page Six.

When Kris Jenner tagged Corey Gamble her 'forever date'

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been in a relationship since 2014. Despite their occasional public disagreements, their bond appears strong behind the scenes. In a March episode of The Kardashians, Jenner shared, “Corey is my forever date and we have the best time together.”

Further, reflecting on their long-standing bond, she added, “We’ve been together over a decade, never thought I’d say that again, and we just have a lot of fun together.” Also, while speaking about their 25-year age gap, Jenner expressed, “Listen, I can’t explain someone’s chemistry or why people fall in love, but it’s been an amazing almost 10 years.”

FAQs

1. Why are Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble in the news?

They were seen having a tense moment at Beyoncé’s concert in Las Vegas, sparking breakup gossip.

2. Did Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble fight in public before?

Yes, almost a month ago, they were reportedly seen arguing after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice.

3. Are Kris and Corey still together?

Neither Kris nor Corey has confirmed a breakup.