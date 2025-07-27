Beyoncé wraps Cowboy Carter tour with star-packed Las Vegas show: See every celeb who showed up

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour came to an end on July 26 as the final show took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The concert marked the grand finale to her 32-stop stadium tour, which was historic in itself. “This is a special one, y’all,” Beyoncé told the roaring crowd as the show began, as per USA Today. Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour: The final show featured a Destiny Child's reunion.(Instagram/@beyonce)

From the moment the lights went up, the night unfolded with surprises that fans will not forget soon. She did not leave any stone unturned to make the last performance of her tour the best one yet. From special appearances to unexpected reunions, here are all the highlights from Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour finale.

Destiny’s Child reunites at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour

One of the biggest surprises came when Destiny’s Child reunited onstage. Longtime bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Beyoncé in a full-circle moment that lit up the stadium. The trio performed fan favorites like “Bootylicious” and “Lose My Breath,” instantly taking the crowd back to their early 2000s heyday.

Shaboozey joins Beyoncé

Later in the night, genre-blending artist Shaboozey made his first live appearance alongside Beyoncé. As one of the key collaborators on the Cowboy Carter album, his inclusion added authenticity and excitement to the already loaded performance. The two performed a joint track from the album, making it a first on the tour.

Jay- Z and Beyoncé perform hits

Of course, no Beyoncé show would be complete without Jay-Z. The couple performed their past hits like Crazy in Love, and Jay- Z performed his hit, Ni**as in Paris. Their chemistry, energy, and the kiss they shared at the end of the set had fans in an uproar.

The crowd was as enthusiastic as the performer, and the standing ovations came in waves. Cheers echoed off every corner of the stadium. At one point, Beyoncé paused to take it all in and told the audience, “Y’all might be the loudest crowd of the whole tour," as per USA Today. From boundary-breaking visuals to emotional throwbacks, the Las Vegas show was more than just a concert. It was a celebration of legacy, love, and the many faces of Beyoncé, marking the end of the Cowboy Carter chapter on a high note.

FAQs

Did Destiny’s Child reunite during Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour finale?

Yes, Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Beyoncé on stage for a surprise reunion during the Vegas finale.

Did Jay-Z perform at Beyoncé’s final Cowboy Carter show?

Jay-Z surprised fans at the Las Vegas show by performing “Crazy in Love” with Beyoncé and following it with his hit “Ni**as in Paris.”

Was Shaboozey part of Beyoncé’s Las Vegas concert?

Yes, Shaboozey made his first onstage appearance with Beyoncé during the final Cowboy Carter Tour stop in Vegas, performing a track from the album.

How many shows were part of the Cowboy Carter and Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour?

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour included 32 stadium stops across the US, concluding with two back-to-back nights in Las Vegas.

Q6. What songs did Destiny’s Child perform at Beyoncé’s concert?

Destiny’s Child performed throwback hits like Bootylicious and Lose My Breath during their surprise appearance on July 25.