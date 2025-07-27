How Blue Ivy became a breakout star on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour

With Beyonce’s 32-date Cowboy Carter stadium tour wrapping up on July 26 in Las Vegas, one performer has surprised even longtime fans with her evolution: her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. At just 13, Blue Ivy has gone from brief cameos during the 2023 Renaissance tour to dancing in over a dozen songs per night and commanding the stage like a seasoned pro, reported the Associated Press. Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter rocked the stage during Cowboy Carter tour(Instagram)

What started as a one-show deal with her mother has evolved into a full-fledged presence. Whether it is executing a Naomi Campbell-worthy strut or leading dance breaks with crisp precision, Blue Ivy has blossomed under the spotlight and drawn admiration from fans across generations.

‘Manager Blue’ goes viral

According to another Vulture report, fans have embraced Beyonce’s eldest daughter as more than a performer. She is now called ‘Manager Blue’ by the BeyHive. They see her as Beyonce’s protégé, even joking that she is running the tour. Viral fan signs like ‘Thank You for Saving Diva’ and ‘We Love You Manager Blue’ have received onstage nods from the star of the hour herself.

Eden, who runs a Blue Ivy Carter fan page on Instagram, told Vulture that the teenager is a performer in her own right. They added that Blue acknowledged their sign and gave a thumbs-up. “She knew what it meant,” Eden said.

The AP report added that Blue Ivy’s rise has not come without criticism. In Renaissance: A film by Beyonce, the pop icon admitted she was initially hesitant to let her daughter perform publicly, especially after Blue saw unkind comments online. But she insisted, practiced, and proved herself.

A family affair on stage

At several Cowboy Carter tour stops, Blue Ivy was not alone. Her eight-year-old sister Rumi Carter joined her and Beyonce onstage during Protector, which created a memorable family moment, the AP report added.

Fans like artist Olivia Ellis celebrated the trio by wearing custom outfits featuring both daughters, honoring the Knowles-Carter legacy. Ellis was quoted as saying, “It’s powerful to see mother-daughter duos onstage. Blue Ivy represents possibility for our generation.”

FAQs

Who is Blue Ivy Carter?

Blue Ivy is the 13-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. She’s also a Grammy winner and rising performer.

What role did Blue Ivy play in the Cowboy Carter tour?

She performed in over a dozen numbers per night, recreated Beyoncé’s choreography, and received fan tributes worldwide.

When did she first perform with Beyoncé?

Her debut was during the Renaissance tour in 2023 at age 11, and since then, she has grown into a confident performer.

Why do fans call her ‘Manager Blue’?

It’s a playful nickname based on her poised, professional stage presence and viral moments where she appeared to direct or manage performances.