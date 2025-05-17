‘So professional even at 13’: Internet is impressed with Blue Ivy as she saves Beyoncé from onstage mishap

Blue Ivy made sure that Beyoncé continued with her performance on stage without any trouble in Chicago. Both mother and daughter joined on stage during the Cowboy Carter show where Blue Ivy's quick action helped Beyoncé avoid a possible onstage mishap. The moment from their performance quickly surfaced on X, where fans were all praise for Blue Ivy's solid professionalism and quick thinking. (Also read: Blue Ivy is giving OG Beyoncé, say fans after watching the 13-year-old perform on Cowboy Carter Tour. Watch) Blue Ivy saved Beyonce from an onstage mishap during her performance in Chicago.

What Blue Ivy did

During the performance, Beyoncé's hair got stuck on Blue Ivy's earring when she leaned down to hold her mother as part of the choreography of the set. The 13-year-old noticed this immediately, and went on to detangle it from her earring with her hands. When it wouldn't budge, Blue removed the earring entirely. Meanwhile, Beyoncé's younger daughter Rumi Carter did not seem to notice this and was seen smiling and embracing her mother.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the clip, a fan commented, “I’ve never seen it this clear before now, but Blue is literally a copy and paste of Beyonce… like just gorgeous and smart 😭” Another said, “Nah for real. She didn’t panic. She found a solution and moved on . At her age on this type of stage ? This is honestly commendable.”

A comment read, “This is peak oldest child energy fighting for composure while the youngest lives her best life.” A second fan said, “I don't think i would have been that calm in such situation at all, i commend her composure fr.” “The way Blue held it together like a seasoned performer… she’s got Beyoncé in her veins,” read another comment.

Beyoncé performed as part of her Cowboy Carter tour, and the first night was held at Soldier Field in Chicago. The performance was delayed due to weather conditions, but Beyoncé made sure to go ahead with her set after the storms subsided.