Blue Ivy is giving OG Beyoncé, say fans after watching the 13-year-old perform on Cowboy Carter Tour. Watch

Singer-songwriter Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy has been performing with her on the Cowboy Carter Tour in the US. She has been showing off her moves to her mom’s iconic songs at the tour, winning hearts. Videos of her latest performance has people comparing her to ‘OG Beyoncé’ from the Crazy in Love era. (Also Read: Beyonce's daughters Blue Ivy, Rumi steal the show during Cowboy Carter Tour | Watch) File photo of Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy at the Grammys this year.(REUTERS)

Blue Ivy’s performance loved by Beyoncé fans

Videos of Blue dressed in a brown leather outfit and sashaying down the stage during the tour are doing rounds on social media. Once she reaches the end of the ramp, she nails Beyoncé’s choreography for Deja Vu making fans scream in reaction.

One fan posted the video on Instagram, writing, “Blue looks so much like Beyoncé I thought it was her for the first 10 seconds. A fan commented, “The choreo is giving OG B and I’m here for it.” One fan even joked, “WOW Bey said copy paste.” Few were shocked to know she was just 13 years old. “She done took her momma walk and made it her own!!! Let’s go Blue!!!!!” commented one proud fan.

Sweet moment with sister Rumi

Another sweet video from the tour shows Blue in a different outfit while standing with Beyoncé and her sister Rumi. The video shows Rumi trying to perform but getting too excited and waving at fans. After a while, she just turns around and hugs her mom. Blue also can’t stop smiling as her sister holds her hand while they get off the stage.

A fan posted the video on Instagram writing, “The way Blue is already the same height as Beyoncé.” A fan commented, “Blue ivy is sooo big now it’s crazy, I remember when she was little!” Another one pointed out how excited Rumi was just to be there, “Rumi looks so excited to just be there, this is too cute.” One wrote, “im sobbing i remember watching the pregnancy announcement live for Blue.”