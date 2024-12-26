Beyonce performs with daughter Blue Ivy during NFL halftime, Netflix to stream act as standalone special

In a thrilling announcement for music and sports fans alike, Netflix has confirmed that singer Beyonce's highly anticipated halftime performance, dubbed the Beyonce Bowl, will be released as a standalone special later this week. At the event, Beyonce even brought out her 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy as the duo performed together at the end. (Also Read – ‘Embarrassed’ Beyoncé leans on THIS former Destiny's Child member amid Jay-Z rape lawsuit: Report) Beyonce and Blue Ivy at NFL halftime show.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy

Beyonce closed her performance with the hit track Texas Hold 'Em, during which she brought Blue Ivy to the stage. She tweaked the lyrics to address her daughter with: "Then spin me in the middle, Blue, I can't read your mind." They followed it up with some dancing before Beyonce got on a platform carrying a huge banner that read, “Bang.” Beyonce and Blue Ivy recently lent their voices to Mufasa: The Lion King, Disney's prequel to its 2019 blockbuster.

More about Beyonce Bowl

The live performance, which took place on Christmas Day 2024 during Netflix's inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday, will now be available to stream for those who missed the live event, as per Netflix's official announcement post about the same, on its social media handle.

The performance was held in Beyonce's hometown of Houston, Texas, during the Texans vs Ravens game at NRG Stadium.

Produced by Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, the performance featured a dynamic and diverse setlist, including tracks like 16 Carriages, Blackbird, American Requiem, Ya Ya, Spaghetti/Riverdance, Levi's Jeans, and Jolene.

Adding to the excitement of the performance, Beyonce was joined on stage by a stellar lineup of collaborators, including Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy.

Beyonce's performance also included a powerful tribute to Texas culture and heritage, with notable appearances from special guests such as Mexican Cowgirl Melanie Rivera, bull-riding legend Myrtis Dightman Jr., and Miss Rodeo Texas Princess 2004 and Miss Rodeo Texas 2015.

Adding to the grandeur of the spectacle, the Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul Marching Band, comprising 200 talented musicians, provided a vibrant and energetic accompaniment to Beyonce's performance.

This isn't the first time Beyonce has wowed audiences at a major sporting event. Known for her iconic performances, she has previously headlined two Super Bowl halftime shows: Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 and Super Bowl 50 in 2016.