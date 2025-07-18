From Chris Hemsworth in London to Khloé Kardashian's Malibu visit: A look at this week's top celebrity sightings

Want to know what celebrities were up to this week? Well, it was a busy week for top celebrities across the globe like Chris Hemsworth, Sarah Ferguson, Khloé Kardashian, and Robin Thicke. They were spotted at different places, from sunny streets of Malibu to red carpet premieres in London or Gala events in Cannes, giving their fans a lot to talk about. Here is a list of some best celebrity moments caught on camera between July 16 and 17. Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, served a stylish family moment as they stepped out in London.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Chris Hemsworth has a family night in London

Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, served a stylish family moment as they stepped out in London with their sons, Sasha and Tristan. The family of four was seen at the London Premiere of Limitless: Live Better Now season 2 on July 17.

Liam Hemsworth stepped out at the same event to support his brother, Chris Hemsworth's upcoming show, with his longtime girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks. Dressed in elegance, the couple turned heads as they posed for the cameras.

Royalty in France

Moving ahead from London, the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, appeared in a delighted mood at Cannes. She took part in the 3rd Knights of Charity Gala, which was held at Chateau de la Croix on July 17, in a sophisticated green ensemble.

Gavin Casalegno keeps it cool in NYC.

Khloé Kardashian doesn't disappoint with her fashion

Keeping up with the Kardashian star, Khloé Kardashian was seen setting a summer fashion goal with a brown out in Malibu this week. She had stepped out with her mom, Kris Jenner, wearing a top with a plunging neckline and a chunky silver necklace, which gave fashion lovers a lot to talk about.

Robin Thicke strikes a pose

Blurred Lines fame Robin Thicke struck a confident pose as he graced Cannes's Knights of Charity Gala at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes. Plus, his all-black look just turned up the heat in the French Riviera. Watch here.

Whether the celebrities attend red carpet premieres, gala dinners, interviews, or just hit the streets, every celebrity moment gives talking material to their fans for the weekend. Meanwhile, you can stay tuned to know about more such top celebrity moments of the week.

FAQS

What is the age difference between Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth?

Elsa Pataky, 48, is seven years older than her husband, Chris Hemsworth.

How long did Chris Hemsworth and Elsa date?

Chris Hemsworth met Elsa Pataky in early 2010. Towards the end of the year, after dating for three months, they got married.

What is Chris Hemsworth's diagnosis?

Chris Hemsworth has been found to have a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease.