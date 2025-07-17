Watch | Chris Hemsworth joins Ed Sheeran onstage, plays drums in front of 70k fans in Limitless: Live Better Now

Ed Sheeran might make live performances look effortless, but for Chris Hemsworth, playing drums before a stadium crowd of 70,000 was a nerve-racking challenge. It all began in 2024 when the Marvel star, according to Billboard, took on the task as part of the new season of his National Geographic docuseries Limitless. The show explores physical and mental resilience. Australian actor Chris Hemsworth played drums with Ed Sheeran(Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

In the upcoming three-part series Limitless: Live Better Now, premiering on Disney+ and Hulu on August 15, Hemsworth learnt the drums from scratch to join Ed Sheeran live on stage at National Arena in Bucharest, Romania, the report added.

The daring endeavor was designed to stretch his cognitive and physical capabilities: a central theme of the show.

Ed Sheeran challenges Chris Hemsworth to learn drums

Ed Sheeran, according to a Billboard report, told Hemsworth he should learn drums to play a song with him during his stadium tour. A clip of the same is seen in the show’s trailer. The Thor actor, who has no musical background, accepted the challenge and later admitted he had been thinking about the challenge a lot before stepping on stage, in front of thousands of cheering fans.

The clips then revealed the intense training process, which included the actor’s initial struggles and Sheeran’s honest feedback, saying it could likely be the most difficult thing he does.

Concert attendees surprised by Chris Hemsworth’s presence

Sheeran surprised the audience mid-show revealing that Hemsworth had been drumming with the band through the concert. “Please make some noise for Chris Hemsworth,” the Sapphire singer announced as the crowd erupted in applause.

The performance, according to a People report, featured Ed Sheeran’s hit Thinking Out Loud with the Avengers star keeping steady time on the drums: a moment captured in the trailer and on social media.

Ed Sheeran presents Chris Hemsworth with an award

After the show, the report added, presented Hemsworth with a tongue-in-cheek ‘Participation Award for Drumming Excellence’ shaped like a hand holding drumsticks. The duo shared a hug backstage with Sheeran praising the actor.

The friendship between Sheeran and Hemsworth is not new; the duo previously exchanged symbolic gifts: a guitar from Sheeran in return for Mjölnir, Hemsworth’s iconic Thor hammer. In a 2023 Instagram post, Hemsworth joked that it was an “instrumental trade-off between two blokes”.

New ‘Limitless’ season, new challenges

The newest season of Limitless showcases Hemsworth tackling a jaw-dropping 600-foot rock wall in the stunning Swiss Alps, along with undergoing Special Forces training in South Korea: all in the name of boosting his mental and physical wellness. As Hemsworth shares in the trailer, “The key to unlocking these benefits is finding the edge of our comfort zone.”

FAQs

Q1. What is Limitless: Live Better Now about?

A: It is a three-part National Geographic docuseries exploring Chris Hemsworth’s attempts to improve mental and physical health by stepping out of his comfort zone.

Q2. When does the new season premiere?

A: The new season premieres on August 15 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Q3. Did Chris Hemsworth really play live on stage with Ed Sheeran?

A: Yes, Hemsworth learned to play drums and performed live during Sheeran’s concert in Bucharest as part of his wellness journey.

Q4. Why did Hemsworth take on drumming?

A: Learning an instrument was part of Hemsworth’s exploration of cognitive health and mental challenge in Limitless.

Q5. Are Chris Hemsworth and Ed Sheeran close friends?

A: Yes, the two share a long-standing friendship and have exchanged heartfelt tributes and humorous gifts over the years.