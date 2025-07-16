Indian woman travels around South Korea for just 85K: See her budget breakdown including return flights, stay and more

With the immense popularity of K-pop and K-dramas over the last decade, travelling to South Korea has become a dream for many. From Seoul's glittering nightlife to a dazzling range of experiences, beautiful landscapes and 5,000 years of culture and history, the country features on many people's travel bucket list. The budget of ₹ 85,000 includes return flights from South Korea, transport, daily commute, food, stays, and more. (Instagram)

What if we told you that you could do it in under ₹1 lakh? That's what travel influencer Ishita Negi did. In a post shared on July 14, Ishita shared her total budget for a 12-day trip to South Korea, revealing that she did it in under ₹85,000. Let's find out her budget breakdown:

Travel to South Korea for under ₹ 1 lakh

Sharing the total budget of her trip and the amount she spent for travel, flight bookings, activities and more, the influencer wrote, “Who knew a trip to South Korea could be this affordable? My heart is full of incredible memories, and my wallet isn’t completely empty either! So excited to share the full cost breakdown in this reel. Seriously, if you’ve been dreaming of Korea, this is your sign.”

Ishita claimed in the video that in just ₹85,000, she did her 12-day trip to South Korea, where she also travelled to different places in Korea, including Seoul and Busan, adding that this is the only cost breakdown you need. Let's find out what she spent:

Return flights: ₹ 25,000

She booked her return flights from Delhi to Seoul for just ₹25,000 and flew with Vietnam Airlines.

Internal transfers: ₹ 10,000

For internal transport, Ishita used bullet trains or buses, which cost her a total of ₹10,000.

Stays: ₹ 18,000

The influencer revealed that for stays, she booked Airbnb's, which were really comfortable, and even came with their own attached washrooms. For 11 nights, she paid ₹18,000.

Daily Commute: ₹ 8,000

For daily travels, she used public transportation systems, like metros and buses, that cost her around ₹5,000. She also used a taxi thrice, which cost ₹3,000.

Food: ₹ 18,000

The influencer said that during her 12-day trip, she tried everything from expensive Korean barbeques to budget-friendly 7-Eleven food items, and the total went around ₹18,000.

Activities: ₹ 5,000

No trip is complete without exploring the local culture and heritage sites. The influencer also indulged in activities, including visiting cultural hotspots, wearing hanbok, taking the Busan sky capsule, and entry to the Namsan Seoul Tower, where she spent ₹5,000.

Esim: ₹ 1,000

She got an eSIM from Mobimatter, for which she spent ₹1,000 and got around 10 GB of data.

“In total, I managed to spend ₹84,000, which is great given how extensively I travelled around South Korea,” the influencer added.

