'I could have many, many, many daughters': Ed Sheeran just loves being a girl dad!

Ed Sheeran may be mapping the world, with his music and literally, but the singer has always maintained a notoriously low profile when it comes to his personal life. But the utter joys of being a girl dad to not just one, but two little angels, can have anyone bursting at the seams. And Ed had a little moment of the sort whilst on the Not Gonna Lie podcast with Kylie Kelce. Ed Sheeran; him with his wife Cherry Seaborn(Photos: Instagram/teddysphotos)

When Kylie asked Ed how he feels about being "outnumbered" by the "estrogen" in his house, the Sapphire singer cracked into a smile and said, "I love it. Like, I really, really, really love it". Ed also immediately jumped into the moment he knew he was born to be a girl dad, though till the first time he held his elder daughter in his arms, he hadn't ever had a preference for a baby girl or a baby boy: "I didn't really have any expectation...I think when you're having children, it wasn't like 'I want this or that' (shrugs shoulders). When we had our first daughter, it was like, I don't know, something just clicked and I was like 'I think I can have many, many, many daughters, and be, so, so fulfilled and happy' ", he shared.

Speaking specifically about his little ones, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, almost 5, and Jupiter, 3, Ed added, "I love having two. I love seeing them interact with each other...they're just great, just great".

And though he didn't exactly say that being a girl dad was better than being a boy dad in his opinion, he did very cheekily imply it with an anecdote about his best friend, who happens to have two little boys, the same age as Lyra and Jupiter: "And also my best mate has had two boys and they live opposite us, and...(pauses and smiles), there is a stark difference. And they're exactly the same age, we have the same ethos, and we hang out like all the time, but the energy is different", he quipped.

Ed married his hometown sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in December 2018, right before the holidays. The two welcomed their elder daughter, Lyra, in August 2020.

Younger one, Jupiter, followed suit in May 2022 — additions to his life that have greatly enhanced it, as he shared during a Late Late interview with James Corden in 2021.

"It just feels like what life was meant to be. It's great. I'm healthier than I've ever been. I'm exercising every day...I'm spending so much time at home making the record. Yeah, I feel like a human being. It's good", Ed had shared.

A girl dad through and through we say!