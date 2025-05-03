Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd and other Avengers assemble for MCU movie night

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) got a splash of real-life star power when several key cast members from the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday reunited for a special screening of the recently released film from the MCU, Thunderbolts*. Actor Simu Liu, known for his role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, shared a photo on Instagram on Friday, capturing the superhero-studded moments. Chris Hemsworth, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Paul Rudd, Robert Downey Jr, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Vanessa Kirby, Winston Duke and Anthony Mackie

Joining Simu for the movie night were fellow MCU veterans Winston Duke, Paul Rudd, Robert Downey Jr., Channing Tatum, Chris Hemsworth, and Anthony Mackie. The group posed together in front of the Thunderbolts* logo, radiating both camaraderie and excitement. "It’s movie night with the boys … get your tix! #thunderbolts*" Liu captioned the post.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with enthusiasm and witty observations. One particularly sharp remark referenced Robert Downey’s upcoming role as Marvel’s infamous villain: “Dr. Doom himself studying ways to take out the Avengers and X-Men.” Another follower playfully nodded toChanning Tatum’s Gambit from Deadpool & Wolverine, writing, “Y’all about to make a name for yourselves.”

Simu also shared a behind-the-scenes moment on his Instagram Stories, showcasing Robert Downey throwing a triumphant fist in the air. That photo included a few surprise appearances: Vanessa Kirby and Ebon Moss-Bachrach—two newcomers to the MCU—who will headline The Fantastic Four: First Steps, alongside Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn.

Robert echoed the excitement on his own Instagram, posting similar photos and writing, “Just wow!!! Dinner and a show with the Old Avengers. So cool, fresh, and deep. Big congrats to the New Avengers (and Bob). #thunderbolts.”

While Robert originally launched the MCU as Iron Man back in 2008, he’s set to return in a very different capacity—as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. That film will unite an impressive roster of Marvel icons, including Simu, Winston, Paul, Chris, Anthony, and Channing, along with crossover legends including Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, and Kelsey Grammer.

Currently, Florence, Sebastian, David, and Julia are leading the charge in Thunderbolts*, a film that brings together unlikely allies in a fractured post-Avengers world.