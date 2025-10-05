From Reese Witherspoon to Rihanna: 10 Hollywood celebrities who spoke about being in an abusive relationship

More than 12 million people in the US face abuse at home or while being in a relationship each year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Behind the fame and red carpets, even Hollywood stars have lived through trauma. Several stars have opened up about the issue in the last few years and have been using their voices to help others find a way out. Reese Witherspoon to Rihanna: 10 Celebs who spoke about being in an abusive relationship(REUTERS)

From Rihanna to Reese Witherspoon, here are 10 Hollywood celebrities who opened up about being abused in their respective relationships, according to TooFab.

Reese Witherspoon

While in conversation with The New York Times’ The Interview podcast, Reese Witherspoon said that she was in an abusive relationship when she was young. The actor explained that she was not emotionally mature enough to see the red flags and spent years rebuilding her confidence after breaking up.

Sarah Hyland

In her Variety interview, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland called her relationship experience “the worst years” of her life. She said it left lasting scars. She also added that she has learned to treat those scars with compassion instead of feeling ashamed about them.

Rihanna

Rihanna’s abusive relationship with Chris Brown had made global headlines. While speaking to Vanity Fair, she said that revisiting the time only deepened the pain for her. She explained that she is focused on healing while encouraging young people to take abuse seriously.

Melissa Benoist

Melissa Benoist opened up in a 2019 Instagram video about enduring physical and emotional abuse in her marriage. She described being controlled, hit, and humiliated - and said leaving “was not a walk in the park,” but it saved her life.

Mariah Carey

Early in her career, Mariah Carey said she lived under near-constant control. On Mariah’s World, she called the relationship her “personal hell.” Eventually, she found the courage to walk away and reclaim her freedom.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer told Oprah during a SuperSoul Conversation that she used to excuse her partner’s behavior, convincing herself the harm was accidental. Over time, she realized love and abuse cannot exist together.

Hayden Panettiere

In her People interview, Hayden Panettiere said her abusive relationship unfolded while she battled addiction. She later obtained a protective order and urged others to seek help, saying, “It’s okay to ask for help.”

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick spoke on Call Her Daddy about a long-term relationship that became emotionally abusive. She said she spent years believing she was the problem before realizing her partner’s manipulation.

Mel B

In The Guardian, Mel B recalled how her ex-partner slowly isolated her from everyone she loved. She described losing control of her finances, car, and freedom, and said she feared for her life before finding the strength to leave.

Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin revealed on Instagram that her abuser exploited her innocence, leaving her broken and isolated. She said friends and family finally helped her escape, calling it the loneliest period of her life.

FAQs

Which celebrities have spoken about abusive relationships?

Reese Witherspoon, Rihanna, and several others have shared their experiences publicly.

What did Melissa Benoist reveal about her abuse?

She said the violence escalated over time and leaving was the hardest step.

How did Rihanna describe revisiting her trauma?

She said it reopened old wounds and made healing harder.