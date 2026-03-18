The evolution of offshore: From outsourcing to GCCs

In the late 1990s, offshore strategy meant one thing: cost arbitrage. Enterprises across North America and Europe looked to India as a scalable execution engine, one that could deliver processes efficiently under structured service-level agreements and predictable savings. For nearly two decades, that model worked. Offshore centres were built for consistency, cost reduction, and operational discipline. AI (iStock)

But as enterprises globalised and technology became central to competitive advantage, the limits of a purely cost-led outsourcing model became clear. Businesses needed more than execution capacity. They needed ownership, speed, and deeper alignment with core strategy. What began as delegated delivery evolved into institutional capability building, and that evolution has culminated in the rise of Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

India today stands at the centre of this shift. Nearly 300 new GCCs have been established in the country over the past two years, a pace that signals structural acceleration. Unlike traditional outsourcing units, these centres are built for long-term ownership. They manage intellectual property, drive digital transformation, and increasingly shape enterprise-wide innovation agendas.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has further accelerated this transition. AI cannot thrive in fragmented environments. It requires strong data governance, integrated engineering teams, domain expertise, and rapid experimentation. As enterprises embed AI across operations, they are moving toward centralised, captive capability models where strategy and execution coexist.

Modern GCCs are no longer cost centres, they are intelligence engines. They lead advanced analytics, AI development, cybersecurity, product engineering, and research and development. Increasingly, they are not supporting strategy from the margins; they are shaping it.

Five forces are driving this structural shift:

Control and ownership: As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and data security becomes mission-critical, enterprises are seeking tighter governance over strategic functions. GCCs offer clearer accountability, stronger IP protection, and closer alignment with global leadership teams. This enables faster decisions while safeguarding core assets.

Access to talent: India offers one of the world’s deepest pools of engineers, data scientists, and AI practitioners. But the advantage is not just scale, it is sustainability. Enterprises recognise that long-term capability building, leadership development, and institutional knowledge creation are more achievable within a GCC model than through transactional vendor relationships.

Innovation and speed: Product cycles are shorter and competitive pressure is constant. Enterprises can no longer afford siloed communication or elongated feedback loops. Fully integrated GCCs enable cross-functional collaboration, accelerate experimentation, and compress time to market. Innovation is not outsourced, it is co-created.

Cost, redefined: Cost still matters, but the lens has shifted. The focus is no longer purely on labor arbitrage. Enterprises now evaluate offshore strategy through value optimisation, automation, productivity, scalability, and intellectual capital creation. GCCs deliver efficiencies, but more importantly, they build enduring institutional strength.

Ecosystem maturity: Government incentives, improved infrastructure, policy support, and a thriving startup and academic ecosystem have collectively strengthened India’s positioning. Setup timelines have shortened, operating frameworks have matured, and the advisory ecosystem has deepened. India today offers not just cost advantage, but strategic depth. This transformation is particularly visible in sectors such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), engineering, and technology. What began as transaction processing or Information Technology (IT) maintenance has evolved into ownership of AI research, advanced engineering design, cloud architecture, regulatory analytics, and digital product development. GCCs are now entrusted with high-value, business-critical functions that directly influence enterprise competitiveness.

For enterprises considering a GCC strategy, this is not simply a location decision, it is a leadership decision. In our experience working with organisations setting up and scaling GCCs, the centres that succeed are those where senior leadership is appointed early, mandates are clearly defined, and the centre is positioned as a long-term capability builder rather than a cost experiment.

Successful GCCs invest upfront in governance clarity, cultural alignment with headquarters, and leadership bandwidth. They avoid starting with narrowly transactional scope. Instead, they define a roadmap that gradually expands into high-value functions and integrates deeply with global business objectives.

The evolution from outsourcing to GCCs reflects a broader shift in how enterprises view offshore strategy. What was once an efficiency lever has become a strategic core. As AI reshapes industries and global competition intensifies, enterprises will increasingly rely on integrated capability hubs that combine talent, technology, and ownership under one structure.

In the coming decade, the question will not be whether to build a GCC. It will be how to build one that scales intelligently, innovates continuously, and anchors long-term competitive advantage.

This article is authored by Divesh Agarwal, founder & CEO, Aumni Techworks.