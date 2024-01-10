Why Mark Zuckerberg is giving cows only beer and macadamia nuts

Normal people flex by taking their better half to an expensive restaurant. Slightly richer folks might fly to more exotic locales. The have-lots might buy a yacht or painting, but few can do what Mark Zuckerberg is doing: feeding cows only macadamia nuts and beer to grow the “world’s highest quality beef”. Mark Zuckerberg with his new beef and AI-generated image of a cow drinking beer

Posting on Facebook, Zuckerberg wrote with a picture of himself and a big steak: “Started raising cattle at Ko'olau Ranch on Kauai, and my goal is to create some of the highest quality beef in the world. The cattle are wagyu and angus, and they'll grow up eating macadamia meal and drinking beer that we grow and produce here on the ranch. We want the whole process to be local and vertically integrated.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He added: “Each cow eats 5,000-10,000 pounds of food each year, so that's a lot of acres of macadamia trees. My daughters help plant the mac trees and take care of our different animals. We're still early in the journey and it is fun improving on it every season. Of all my projects, this is the most delicious.”

Obviously X users had a lot to say. One wrote: “You ever see someone living your dream life?”

Mark Zuckerberg's new beef (Source: Zuckerberg's Instagram)

Another wrote: “Mark Zuckerberg preparing for the inevitable meat restrictions/bans that he helped finance by basically going full homesteadmode and paying off any government officials that ask questions.”

A third pointed out: “Zuck's 1 cow eats more Macademia nuts in a year than most humans can afford in their lifetime. All so Zuck can eat that cow.”

A user added that he was happy for the cows, noting: “Those sound like some drunk happy cows, man.”