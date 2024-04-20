'I'm not proud', Morgan Wallen breaks silence after Nashville arrest over chair throwing incident

American Country star Morgan Wallen has broken his silence following his arrest in Nashville, stating that he wanted to make amends before addressing the public. Despite the incident, he confirmed that his tour will continue as planned. Morgan Wallen was arrested after police say he threw a chair off the rooftop of a newly opened six-story bar in downtown Nashville. (AP)

Wallen, who was arrested for allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of a downtown bar, posted a message on X on Friday. He expressed that he needed to make peace with those who he believe he harmed before speaking publicly about the incident.

"I didn't feel it was right to speak publicly until I had made amends with some individuals. I've reached out to Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the staff at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility," Wallen wrote.

Morgan Wallen confirms, no change in tour plans

In addition, Wallen expressed his respect for law enforcement officers who work tirelessly to ensure public safety. He also confirmed that his tour schedule remains unchanged. He has a concert scheduled for Saturday evening at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Mississippi and is set to perform at Stagecoach next weekend in California.

“I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change,” he added.

Wallen was taken into custody on April 7 and booked on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. An eyewitness reported that Wallen threw the chair, which narrowly missed Nashville PD officers. Photos taken moments before the incident showed no signs of Wallen's ensuing behavior.

Since the arrest, Wallen has maintained a low profile. However, he was recently spotted spending time with his partner KT Smith and their son Indigo, suggesting that their relationship remains strong.

While Wallen appears remorseful about the incident and is eager to move forward, it remains to be seen how the criminal justice system will respond. Only time will tell.