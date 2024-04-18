 Maryam Nawaz feeds McDonald's burgers, fries to children; sparks row | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maryam Nawaz feeds McDonald's burgers, fries to children; sparks row

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2024 06:11 PM IST

As photos and videos of the treat went viral, Jamaat-e-Islam Senator Mushtaq Khan slammed the leader saying she was ‘rubbing salt in the wounds of Pakistanis.’

Though it hasn't quite reached the two-month mark since Maryam Nawaz, a key figure in the PML-N and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, assumed office as the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, she's already embroiled in a controversy.

PML-N leader and CM of Pakistan's Punjab province Maryam Nawaz is facing backlash on social media for offering McDonald’s burgers and fries to school children.(X/Mushtaq Ahmad Khan)
PML-N leader and CM of Pakistan's Punjab province Maryam Nawaz is facing backlash on social media for offering McDonald’s burgers and fries to school children.(X/Mushtaq Ahmad Khan)

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz is facing backlash on social media for offering McDonald’s burgers and fries to schoolchildren during her recent visit to a school in Murree, Pakistan. As the photos and videos of the burger treat went viral, Jamaat-e-Islam Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan slammed the PML-N leader, saying she was ‘rubbing salt in the wounds of Pakistanis.’

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“Punjab chief minister feeding McDonald's to school children is rubbing salt in the wounds of Pakistanis… The entire world, especially in the West, as a powerful wave of boycott is going against McDonald's and other pro-Israel companies, this action of Maryam Nawaz has sent a devastating message. It is pro-Israel and anti-Palestinian…" he wrote on X. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan also demanded an apology from Maryam Nawaz.

Meanwhile, reacting to the news, another user wrote on X, “Children in Gaza are dying due of hunger but this Maryam Nawaz is busy in her PR & showing support for #Isreal not boycotting #McDonalds.”

Meanwhile, in a now-deleted post, Maryam Nawaz's party had termed it ‘a thoughtful act.’ In the video shared online, schoolchildren were seen munching on McDonald's burgers.

“A thoughtful act. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif sent lunch to the students and teachers at the school she visited…” the party wrote on its official handle on X.

According to a recent report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Pakistan has the highest living costs in Asia, coupled with a staggering 25 percent inflation rate. Additionally, the country's economy is projected to grow at the fourth slowest pace in the region, at 1.9 percent.

(With PTI inputs)

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, Israel-Iran News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Maryam Nawaz feeds McDonald's burgers, fries to children; sparks row
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On