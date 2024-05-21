Pedigree dog food recalls: Over 300 bags sold at Walmart pulled for potentially containing ‘loose metal pieces’

More than 300 bags of famed dog food brand Pedigree have been recalled for potentially containing “loose metal pieces.” Mars Petcare US, the brand's parent company, issued the voluntary recalls, effective immediately, in a notice posted by the US Food and Drug Administration. More than 300 bags of Pedigree dog food have been recalled over potentially containing 'loose metal pieces'(Representational Image)

Recalled Pedigree bags were sold at Walmart in 4 US states

The notice issued Friday states that the recalled products were sold at 176 Walmart stores across four states- Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. The FDA notes that the recalls have been issued for “315 bags of PEDIGREE® Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog Food in the 44 lb. bag size only.”

The statement further states that the reason behind pulling the beloved kibbles off the shelves is “the potential presence of loose metal pieces in the bag.” It also notes that the products affected by the “limited voluntary recall” have a “Best By Date of March 4, 2025, and Lot Code 410B2TXT02,” both of which can be found on the bottom seal at the back of the packets.

FDA has also issued a warning for pet parents who suspect their pet may have consumed the affected product, saying, “The potential presence of loose metal pieces in the bag could pose a health hazard to pets.” “You should monitor for unusual behavior and contact a veterinarian in the event of any concerns,” the agency added.

So far, no pet injuries or illnesses have been reported due to the consumption of the recalled products, the statement added. FDA also urged pet owners who purchased the affected bags to immediately stop using them. “Mars Petcare US is working with Walmart in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas to ensure that the affected products are no longer sold and have been removed from inventory,” the notice concluded.