 Student, 28, recalls horror on Singapore Airlines: 'Aircraft was shaking, people hit their heads, lights broke out' | Trending - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Student, 28, recalls horror on Singapore Airlines: 'Aircraft was shaking, people hit their heads, lights broke out'

ByVrinda Jain
May 21, 2024 07:55 PM IST

Dzafran Azmir, a 28-year-old student on board the flight, explained what went down with the 211 passengers on board Singapore Airlines.

After 30 people were injured and one died during the severe turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight today, May 21, a 28-year-old student recounted the horror that he and other passengers faced. Dzafran Azmir, a 28-year-old student on board the flight, explained to Reuters what went down with the 211 passengers.

A Singapore Airlines flight was going from London to Singapore when it was hit by severe turbulence.
A Singapore Airlines flight was going from London to Singapore when it was hit by severe turbulence.

"Suddenly the aircraft starts tilting up and there was shaking so I started bracing for what was happening, and very suddenly there was a very dramatic drop so everyone seated and not wearing a seatbelt was launched immediately into the ceiling," said Azmir.

He also added, "Some people hit their heads on the baggage cabins overhead and dented it; they hit the places where lights and masks are and broke straight through it," he said. (Also Read: Singapore Airlines flight dropped 6,000 feet in turbulence horror that left 1 dead, several injured)

Andrew Davies, another passenger, also posted about his experience on X and wrote, "I was on that flight and helped as much as I could. Those not injured (including me) are in a holding area at Bangkok airport. My heart goes out to the gentleman who lost his life and his poor wife. Awful experience." Lots of people injured - including the air stewards who were stoic and did everything they could. Bangkok emergency services were quick to respond. Very little warning. The seatbelt sign came on; I put on my seatbelt straightaway, then the plane just dropped."

He also shared that those with medical training onboard came forward to help others.

The Singapore Airlines aircraft was reportedly traveling at 37,000 feet (11,300 meters). The Boeing 777 plummeted quickly and steeply to 31,000 feet (9,400 meters) in less than three minutes, just after 0800 GMT. The plane descended quickly after spending just under ten minutes at 31,000 feet. (Also Read: Singapore Airlines crew were 'stoic, did everything they could': Passenger on turbulence nightmare at 37,000 feet)

