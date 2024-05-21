Singapore Airlines flight dropped 6,000 feet in turbulence horror that left 1 dead, several injured

A Singapore Airlines flight going from London to Singapore underwent severe turbulence due to bad weather conditions. Due to the turbulence, one passenger died and several others were left injured. As per reports, the Singapore Airlines airplane was cruising at 37,000 feet (11,300 meters). Shortly after 0800 GMT, the Boeing 777 rapidly and sharply pitched down to 31,000 feet (9,400 meters) within a three-minute period. The aircraft stayed at 31,000 feet for just under 10 minutes before rapidly descending. A Singapore Airlines flight was going from London to Singapore.

Due to the extreme turbulence, the flight was required to make an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok at 3:45pm local time.

Emergency staff from Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital arrived on site to aid and transfer injured passengers for medical treatment. Thai immigration police stated that medical staff boarded the plane to assess injuries but were unable to confirm the number, and several unharmed passengers were deplaned. The deceased passenger's name has not been revealed.

Soon after the news of the turbulence hit the headlines, numerous people started sharing pictures from inside the plane and from Suvarnabhumi Airport. Viewer discretion is advised as the images in the posts can be distressing.

Singapore Airlines confirmed the incident in a Facebook post. They said in a statement, “We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board. Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.”