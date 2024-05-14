Walmart layoffs: Chinese woman fired as company closes stores, restricts WFH
“I was laid off at Walmart today, alongside many of my talented coworkers”: A woman wrote as a part of her post after getting fired.
Walmart, a retail giant, is undergoing significant changes. It is closing several stores across different locations and eliminating hundreds of corporate jobs. A UX designer who shared her experience on LinkedIn claimed she, too, lost her job amid the ongoing downsizing.
“How quickly things can change! I was laid off at Walmart today, alongside many of my talented coworkers. This was honestly a major shock, and I was excited to continue growing with the company. On the bright side, I'm excited about the prospect of taking my skills and expertise to a new opportunity, and hopefully finding another incredible team to work with,” the Chinese-origin woman wrote.
In the following lines, she added about her experience and expressed that she is looking forward to new opportunities. “To all my friends out there who were also impacted - this might be a particularly stressful time but we will get through this job hunt together. I'm happy to connect you with anyone in my network,” she posted and concluded her share.
Take a look at the entire post here:
The post was shared nearly 14 hours ago. Since then, the share has accumulated several comments.
What did LinkedIn users say about this post on Walmart layoffs?
“I am sorry to hear that. Let me know if I can do anything to help you,” wrote a LinkedIn user.
“I am so sorry to hear that. I am sure you will get something better,” added another.
“Let’s connect. Sorry to hear about you losing your job,” joined a third.
As per reports, people working at Walmart’s offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and Toronto have been asked to shift their base of operations to the company's central hubs, such as Walmart’s corporate headquarters in Bentonville or Southern California.
In 2023, the company said, “It sees 65% of its stores to be serviced via automation by 2026”. Walmart has been reducing and downsizing its workforce since 2022.
As reported by Business Insider, the company will shut down a store in the Bay area and another in Milwaukee, bringing the total number of stores closed to eight.
