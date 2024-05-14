 Walmart layoffs: Chinese woman fired as company closes stores, restricts WFH | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Walmart layoffs: Chinese woman fired as company closes stores, restricts WFH

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 14, 2024 12:29 PM IST

“I was laid off at Walmart today, alongside many of my talented coworkers”: A woman wrote as a part of her post after getting fired.

Walmart, a retail giant, is undergoing significant changes. It is closing several stores across different locations and eliminating hundreds of corporate jobs. A UX designer who shared her experience on LinkedIn claimed she, too, lost her job amid the ongoing downsizing.

A Chinese woman’s post on being fired from Walmart amid mass layoffs has gone viral. (AP)
A Chinese woman’s post on being fired from Walmart amid mass layoffs has gone viral. (AP)

“How quickly things can change! I was laid off at Walmart today, alongside many of my talented coworkers. This was honestly a major shock, and I was excited to continue growing with the company. On the bright side, I'm excited about the prospect of taking my skills and expertise to a new opportunity, and hopefully finding another incredible team to work with,” the Chinese-origin woman wrote.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: Tesla layoffs: Internet applauds woman's positive outlook after losing job

In the following lines, she added about her experience and expressed that she is looking forward to new opportunities. “To all my friends out there who were also impacted - this might be a particularly stressful time but we will get through this job hunt together. I'm happy to connect you with anyone in my network,” she posted and concluded her share.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Walmart layoffs: A Chinese woman's post on LinkedIn on getting fired. (Screengrab)
Walmart layoffs: A Chinese woman's post on LinkedIn on getting fired. (Screengrab)

The post was shared nearly 14 hours ago. Since then, the share has accumulated several comments.

What did LinkedIn users say about this post on Walmart layoffs?

“I am sorry to hear that. Let me know if I can do anything to help you,” wrote a LinkedIn user.

“I am so sorry to hear that. I am sure you will get something better,” added another.

“Let’s connect. Sorry to hear about you losing your job,” joined a third.

Also Read: Walmart is scraping hundreds of corporate staff, restricts remote work: Report

As per reports, people working at Walmart’s offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and Toronto have been asked to shift their base of operations to the company's central hubs, such as Walmart’s corporate headquarters in Bentonville or Southern California.

In 2023, the company said, “It sees 65% of its stores to be serviced via automation by 2026”. Walmart has been reducing and downsizing its workforce since 2022.

As reported by Business Insider, the company will shut down a store in the Bay area and another in Milwaukee, bringing the total number of stores closed to eight.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Walmart layoffs: Chinese woman fired as company closes stores, restricts WFH

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On