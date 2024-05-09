Tesla layoffs: Internet applauds woman's positive outlook after losing job

Amid the ongoing layoffs at Elon Musk's Tesla, numerous individuals have taken to social media to share their ordeals. Amid this, Nora Duong, who was also laid off by the company, shared her positive outlook on the situation. After her post was made, it went viral and received tons of praise. Nora Duong said she "smiled" after learning about her layoff. (LinkedIn)

Duong, in her post, informed that this isn't the first time she got laid off. She said the first time it happened; she wasn't given a chance to "process and react".

"When I unexpectedly received an email from Tesla. Together with other departments and functions, my Senior Localization Program Manager role evaporated. Two months before Tesla's layoff, I wrote a proposal to ask for a headcount in our team. Two weeks before the layoff, I made improvements to our Translation Management System while completing localizing millions of words to more than 40 languages. Two days before the layoff, I joyfully celebrated my Teslaversary - an incredible journey that I was so proud to get there, where along the way I have learnt so much." wrote further in the post. (Also Read: Tesla layoffs: Employee shares her ordeal after receiving ‘Your last working day is today’ mail from Elon Musk)

She further added, "Layoff is hard for Americans. But it is just especially way harder for non-Americans like us. Those who have fought sweat and tears to have a position in a country that favours job applicants who already have the right to work. The first time I got laid off at Coursera, I was in denial. Frustrated. Upset. Devastated. Worried. All the terrible feelings, you name it. But this second time of layoff, I smiled."

Take a look at her entire post here:

This post was shared on May 8. Since being posted, it has gained more than more than 2,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual said, "You are really awesome! Love life and be unyielding. I believe you will succeed."

A second added, "Kudos to your courage! I am sure something better is waiting for you ahead! Being laid off is never easy, but standing up for yourself and having self-confidence will undoubtedly lead you to better opportunities and personal growth. More power to you!"

"Respect your positivity; my heart goes out to all affected by the layoffs. Good luck to you on your future journey - your skills, talent & intelligence are immense! Grateful for your kind outlook in life," commented a third.