Tesla layoffs: Employee shares her ordeal after receiving ‘Your last working day is today’ mail from Elon Musk

Another week, another round of Tesla layoffs and the fourth week of bloodbath continues at Elon Musk's auto-mobile firm. Alisha Ferenczi, Tesla's Ex Senior Service Advisor shared her termination letter

Several employees took to social media to share their experiences of how a single email turned their lives upside down, including Cheryl Cai, a UX Designer who worked with Apple early in her career.

The layoffs appear to have started on Sunday night.

This is the fourth week of dramatic layoffs at this company, and employees are posting on X, Thread, LinkedIn, and elsewhere about notifications they are receiving, and that time has come to an end. Emails were sent in their personal emails, unlike work emails, cause most of them lost their access to log in, and their workstation was suspended.

One of the sacked employees, Alisha Ferenczi, posted on Thread claiming Tesla cost “me my career, my health benefits, and my sanity.”

“Nothing but an email to make us aware of how disposable we were as employees, ” she poured out her frustration.

“I've never been so dedicated to growing within a company and working endless days.. nights.. holiday..weekends. Mentally forcing myself to be okay with missing out on so much time with my Ang and Rosie for quite literally, nothing,” the former Senior Service Advisor expressed.

Alisha also blamed Telsa's male employee in authority

Alisha blamed how she had to coy with the Tesla male employees in authority just not to “be without a job.”

She wrote, “I played the game of allowing the men in higher positions make me feel if I didn't play their game.. I'd be without a job.”

“I gave everything I had to ‘be something of importance there.’ Only to be let go without notice.”

Like every other fourth week email this employee also received a same termination letter saying, “Hello employee, You last working day will be today, May 5, 2024, unless already communicated by your manager.”

Alisha spit out her anger and frustration, penning, “I can't help but feel so angry that this happened to not only myself, but so many others that just didn't deserve it. Nobody deserve this. We have families.. small little ones we are depended on to provide for. Tesla and Elon Musk has let us down in so many more ways then one.”