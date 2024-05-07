Tesla layoffs: ‘Your last working day is today’, Elon Musk's ‘insensitive’ termination mail to employees goes viral

As the bloodbath continues at world's one of richest man, Elon Musk's company Tesla, his former employees are now sharing experiences of how their association with the company was snapped with a single mail. Viral image of Tesla's separation letter as Elon Musk's company announces another round of layoffs

In the latest round of layoff workers from the company’s software, services, and engineering departments say they’ve been laid off. Business Insider reported at least seven employees posted about being laid off on Sunday.

This is the fourth week of brutal layoffs being witnessed in the company with more employees posting on LinkedIn and elsewhere about receiving notice that their time at the company has come to an end. Many of the laid off employees had their log-ins frozen, access to the company offices halted, so emails were sent to personal email addresses rather than work emails.

Elon Musk's termination mail

According to a viral image reportedly sent to employees who were laid off address the person with ‘Hello employee’ instead of naming the person they intend to end an association with.

It goes on to say - "As you know, we recently announced a significant decision that impacts the entire organization, and you directly.

As part of our effort to reduce costs and headcount globally, your position has unfortunately been eliminated."

Alisha Ferenczi, Tesla's Ex Senior Service Advisor shared her ordeal and termination letter that stated, “Your last working day will be today, May 5, 2024, unless already communicated by your manager. You will not need to perform any further work and therefore will no longer have access to Tesla systems and physical locations.”

Alisha Ferenczi, Tesla's Ex Senior Service Advisor shared her termination letter

Outrage over Elon Musk's termination process

Delonte Harrison, Tesla's Operations Advisor wrote, " It's been a heavy few weeks, and my heart goes out to everyone who unexpectedly found themselves without a job after dedicating years of hard work. While positions may be filled again, the impact of individuals is irreplaceable.

“The passion, talent, and ingenuity I’ve seen displayed in Tesla employees are unlike any other. To many of us, it’s more than a job; it’s a lifestyle—a drive to improve the future, no matter how small our part may seem. Whether you worked at Tesla for 10 years or 10 months, your contributions mattered.”

The most recent layoffs, which were first reported by Electrek and Business Insider, appear to be hitting different segments of the company, including software, services, and engineering. Employees said they received layoff notices over the weekend and on Monday.