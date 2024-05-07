Quality engineer fired amid ‘hardcore’ Tesla layoffs: ‘Weight of the wait was lifted’

A US-based woman’s post on being fired amid mass layoffs at Tesla was shared on LinkedIn. In her post, the quality engineer shared that she had a “sense that it was going to happen” once the company started firing people to reduce its workforce. A woman laid off by Elon Musk’s Tesla wrote on LinkedIn that she had a “sense” that she would be fired. (Unsplash/@Austin Ramsey)

“I wasn't surprised by the request from my manager to talk at the end of Friday afternoon. I appreciate the thoughtfulness they had in making sure I didn't receive an impersonal notice of my employment separation via email. I know it was a kindness that thousands of folks did not have,” she added.

In the following lines, she shared about her work and how she has been an employee at Tesla for ten years. She also thanked her former colleagues.

The post was shared over 22 hours ago. Since then, it has collected more than 600 reactions. The share has further accumulated several comments, with many sharing their experience of working with her.

What did LinkedIn users say about this post?

“It was a pleasure working with you in the same office. Wishing you all the best on the adventure ahead,” wrote a LinkedIn user.

“Your joy and positivity will be greatly missed! It has been great working alongside you these last few years. Best of luck with finding what's next for you,” expressed another.

“The pleasure was mine Bonnie, thank you so much for everything. You’re not only a wonderful co-worker, but an amazing person as well,” commented a third.

“You're awesome Bonnie was a pleasure working with you! Best of luck in your next endeavours, hope you get some time to relax before then!” shared a fourth.

“Hey Bonnie, I am so sorry to hear you've been impacted by the layoff. I cannot imagine how difficult this time is for you. Wishing you good luck with your job search. If you ever need another pair of eyes on your resume or LinkedIn profile, please feel free to reach out to me. I am a resume writer and can send you a free critique from the perspective of a hiring manager,” posted a fifth.

Elon Musk-led Tesla disbanded its EV charging team, causing hundreds of job losses. As per a recent report, the company has fired staff from the software, service and engineering departments too. Last month, the company announced it would reduce its workforce by 10% worldwide.