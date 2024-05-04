Ex-Meta intern’s job offer at Elon Musk’s Tesla gets revoked 72 hours before joining: ‘Frustrated and heartbroken’

An ex-Meta intern took to LinkedIn and claimed that her offer at Tesla was rescinded just 72 hours before she was supposed to join Elon Musk’s company. She shared that she got this offer after “gruelling three months applying and interviewing for new positions”, after being laid off by her previous employer. She claimed she even turned down another offer to join Tesla. An ex-Meta intern shared this screenshot of an email claiming it shows a job offer she received from Elon Musk's Tesla. (LinkedIn/Carmen Lee)

“This afternoon, my offer at Tesla was rescinded 72 hours before I was supposed to start due to a company reorganisation,” she wrote. “Frustrated and heartbroken do not even begin to describe how I feel, and I know I share the same sentiment with anyone else who has had the unfortunate experience of enduring a layoff and/or rescinded offer, especially from Tesla over the past two weeks,” she added.

In the following lines, she shared more about her qualifications and the kind of job she is searching for.

“This is terrible. I’m so sorry this happened to you. Best wishes, and please let me know if I can do anything to help you out!” wrote a LinkedIn user.

“Awesome designer alert! I can’t speak highly enough of the work she did on our team at Meta,” added another.

“This is absolutely ridiculous. You do not deserve this,” joined a third.

“That's a shame that companies are doing this sorta thing. Carmen was an amazing partner on our design systems team, supporting 900 designers and eng. Best of luck on your search,” expressed a fourth.

According to the woman’s LinkedIn profile, she worked as a “Product Design Intern” at Meta in New York for four months. She is presently “Seeking opportunities in product design, UX design, and design systems”.

(HT cannot independently verify the claim)