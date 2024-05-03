Tesla layoffs: Pakistani-origin woman laid off by Elon Musk says it’s ‘Very hard to let go of…’

A Pakistani-origin woman lost her job amid the ongoing layoffs in Elon Musk’s Tesla. Following this, she took to LinkedIn to share an emotional note detailing her feelings about working at the company. She added that though she is no longer with the company, her face will stay on the Tesla website for her work. A Pakistani-origin woman’s post on being laid off by Elon Musk from Tesla has gone viral. (Reuters, Unsplash/Austin Ramsey)

“It was a privilege and an honour to work with the most dedicated people who poured their heart and soul into building charging technology and a network that not only served Tesla drivers but also welcomed all EVs, making travelling with an EV a seamless experience for everyone,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

She shared that her entire team, with over 500 members, was dissolved overnight. She further explained more about what she did at Tesla and how she, along with her team, set a “very high bar for excellence” for themselves and the industry with their work.

“Even though I am not at Tesla anymore, my face will stay on Tesla website to remind me of what we achieved together, as I find my next challenge to work on,” she added and concluded her post.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared two days ago, the post has accumulated several reactions. The shares further collected tons of comments from people.

What did LinkedIn users say about the woman’s post?

“So sorry that this is happening, but I'm confident you'll land on your feet! Hiring you was the best move for the NACS program, and any company would benefit greatly from having you on their team. I'm happy to put in a good word wherever I can,” posted a LinkedIn user.

“Bisma, you're an inspiration for so many of us. This time is extremely rough, but with your skill set and talent, you’ll find something amazing very soon. My prayers are with you,” shared another.

“Very sorry to hear about this, Bisma. All the best for your next move and wherever you go, I am sure you will make a huge positive impact!” added another.

“Bisma, I've seen you work unimaginably hard on your skills and career even before you joined Tesla. I'm sure there are more amazing opportunities lying ahead of you! All the best, and hang in there during this tricky time! Happy to help any way I can,” joined a fourth.

“So sorry to hear this, Bisma... I know something great is coming your way!” wrote a fifth.

Reportedly, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sacked the senior management among the ongoing layoffs across the company. This came amid the falling sales of Tesla.

Elon Musk fired Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of the electric vehicle maker's Supercharger business and Daniel Ho, head of new products. As per reports, the tech billionaire previously said in an email that he would dismiss employees working with these two executives.